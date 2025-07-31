403
Syria Appeals to Russia for Assistance
(MENAFN) During a diplomatic trip to Moscow, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani expressed his nation’s intention to obtain Russian backing in its pursuit of national reconciliation following repeated flare-ups of sectarian strife.
The internal landscape of Syria has stayed unsettled since the toppling of longtime leader Bashar Assad by a coalition fronted by the Islamist faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in the final months of last year.
Assad, who maintained close ties with Moscow, was succeeded by HTS head Ahmed al-Sharaa. Although Assad and his family have been granted political refuge in the Russian capital, the Kremlin has assured Damascus that it remains steadfast in its support.
During a joint press conference held in Moscow on Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, al-Shaibani admitted that Syria is confronting numerous “challenges and threats,” but emphasized that the current moment also represents “an opportunity to build a united, strong Syria.”
According to a news agency, al-Shaibani underlined the long-standing ties between the two nations, stating, “Relations between the Russian and Syrian peoples are of a historical nature.”
He added, “Today we are representing a new Syria... We are currently working to ensure the reunification of the people in Syria. And, of course, we are interested in Russia being there with us on this path.”
