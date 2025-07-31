403
Germany Signals Possible Palestinian State Recognition
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul urged that the formal recognition process for a Palestinian state "must begin now," ahead of his upcoming trip to Israel and Palestinian territories.
"For Germany, the recognition of a Palestinian state is more likely to be the end of the process. But such a process must begin now. Germany will not deviate from this goal," Wadephul said in an official Foreign Ministry release.
He further cautioned, “Germany will also be forced to respond to unilateral steps,” signaling that the timeline for recognition might accelerate based on unfolding developments.
Wadephul emphasized that a negotiated two-state solution remains the "only way" to establish lasting peace, security, and dignity for both Israelis and Palestinians.
"In the face of open threats of annexation from parts of the Israeli government, a rapidly growing number of countries, including European ones, are prepared to recognize a Palestinian state without prior negotiations. The region and the Middle East peace process are thus at a crossroads," he added.
Reaffirming Germany’s "special responsibility for Israel," Wadephul insisted the country cannot remain indifferent to the escalating crisis.
Wadephul emphasized that Israel must urgently deliver thorough, sustained relief to address the dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, adding that Germany stands fully prepared to assist in easing the suffering.
Wadephul assured that Germany will participate in upcoming humanitarian aid airdrops and is working toward establishing a humanitarian land corridor.
"Only by land can sufficient aid supplies reach the people. I therefore urgently call on the Israeli government to allow the UN and international aid organizations safe access and, above all, safe and effective distribution," he concluded.
