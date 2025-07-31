Standard Chartered And Alibaba Group Sign Strategic Technology And Growth Partnership

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Two industry powerhouses will work together to advance development and implementation of AI technologies

Dubai, UAE – Standard Chartered“the Bank” and Alibaba Group Holding Limited“Alibaba” or“Alibaba Group” have entered into a strategic partnership, utilising Alibaba Cloud's AI technologies to accelerate the pace at which the financial services sector embraces Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, Standard Chartered will work with Alibaba Cloud as its strategic partner for AI technologies to enhance operational efficiency and elevate the customer experience. Leveraging Alibaba Cloud's intelligent solutions and AI technologies, the collaboration aims to help the Bank elevate its competitive edge. This includes developing AI-powered customer service and sales intelligence to raise the bar on customer engagement, automating AI-driven risk management and compliance, and upskilling its talents through AI workshops and certifications.

The partnership will also support Alibaba Group's strategic development globally, with Standard Chartered providing a comprehensive range of banking services that is tailored to meet Alibaba Group's business needs, from financial support, supply chain financing support, cross border fund management solutions, to deepening the collaboration in financial market. Both parties will also actively enhance cooperation in the areas of sustainable development and sustainable finance.

Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered, said:“We are investing heavily in cutting-edge technologies like AI, which are transforming our own business model and reshaping the future of finance. I am excited to build on our existing relationship with Alibaba Group – a global leader in AI and other areas including e-commerce and retail – and advance our shared commitment to transformative innovation. By combining Alibaba Group's technological prowess with our financial expertise, we look to harness the full potential of AI technologies to advance on our innovation agenda while also creating long-term value for our clients, colleagues, and communities.”

Eddie Wu, CEO of Alibaba Group, added:“From education to healthcare and scientific research, AI has already shown its potential to drive transformational change. We are thrilled to partner with Standard Chartered, a global leader in financial services, to shape the transformation in the financial sector. Through this strategic alliance, we will combine Alibaba's technological expertise with Standard Chartered's deep industry knowledge to unlock new possibilities.”

Standard Chartered:

Standard Chartered is a leading international banking group, with a presence in 53 of the world's most dynamic markets. The Bank's purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in its brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

About Alibaba Group:

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.