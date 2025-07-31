403
Trump Permits Ukrainian Refugees to Stay in U.S.
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has assured that Ukrainian refugees currently in the United States will be permitted to remain until the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv concludes, easing worries about a potential rollback of their protections under his administration.
Since the conflict escalated in 2022, approximately 240,000 Ukrainians have entered the US, many through the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) parole initiative established by former President Joe Biden.
After assuming office in January, Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to discontinue all categorical parole programs, including U4U. This move sparked concerns that protections granted to Ukrainian refugees might be revoked amid a broader crackdown on immigration. Anxiety grew following a public confrontation between Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office in February.
In April, thousands of Ukrainians received emails from DHS demanding they leave the US within seven days. The department later clarified these notices were mistakenly sent and did not signify a change in policy.
During a Wednesday press briefing, a media reporter from asked Trump if Ukrainians would be allowed to stay until hostilities cease. The president responded, “I think we will, yes, I will,” emphasizing, “we have a lot of people that came in from Ukraine, and we’re working with them.”
Trump’s statement coincides with his recent ultimatum for Moscow to reach a peace agreement with Kyiv within ten days, threatening additional sanctions if no deal is struck. The Kremlin has expressed willingness to negotiate but dismissed the deadline as unproductive.
Meanwhile, several European nations have adopted stricter stances on Ukrainian refugees. In Germany, legislators have proposed cutting benefits for military-age men. In Poland, public support for hosting Ukrainian refugees has fallen from 81% to 50% since 2023. The UK has started rejecting asylum requests, citing that certain areas of Ukraine are safe to return to. The European Union is currently debating long-term solutions for over 4.3 million Ukrainians living in the bloc amid escalating social pressures and financial burdens.
