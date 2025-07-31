Bank Of Botetourt Posts Strong Second Quarter Financial Results
|
Bank of Botetourt
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Due from banks
|
|
$ 14,862,000
|
|
$ 12,390,000
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
|
52,457,000
|
|
53,430,000
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
784,000
|
|
936,000
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
68,103,000
|
|
66,756,000
|
Debt securities held to maturity, net of allowance
|
|
9,982,000
|
|
9,982,000
|
for credit losses of $18,000 at June 30, 2025 and
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
Debt securities available for sale
|
|
67,103,000
|
|
73,159,000
|
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,350,000 at
|
|
701,337,000
|
|
671,590,000
|
June 30, 2025 and $7,989,000 at December 31, 2024.
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
1,360,000
|
|
-
|
Premises and fixed assets, net
|
|
17,808,000
|
|
17,356,000
|
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
|
3,499,000
|
|
3,257,000
|
Other assets
|
|
17,068,000
|
|
17,137,000
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 886,260,000
|
|
$ 859,237,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
$ 182,535,000
|
|
$ 181,585,000
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
606,852,000
|
|
587,801,000
|
Total deposits
|
|
789,387,000
|
|
769,386,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
9,085,000
|
|
7,341,000
|
Total liabilities
|
|
798,472,000
|
|
776,727,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
authorized; 243,659 issued and outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
at June 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
244,000
|
|
244,000
|
Common stock, $1.50 par value; 5,000,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
authorized; 1,966,209 and 1,960,879 issued and
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding at June 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
respectively
|
|
2,949,000
|
|
2,941,000
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
24,361,000
|
|
24,198,000
|
Retained earnings
|
|
63,368,000
|
|
59,277,000
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(3,134,000)
|
|
(4,150,000)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
87,788,000
|
|
82,510,000
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 886,260,000
|
|
$ 859,237,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank of Botetourt
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and fees on loans
|
$ 21,304,000
|
|
$ 17,756,000
|
|
$ 10,861,000
|
|
$ 9,102,000
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies
|
301,000
|
|
394,000
|
|
147,000
|
|
191,000
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
109,000
|
|
133,000
|
|
53,000
|
|
65,000
|
All other securities
|
417,000
|
|
434,000
|
|
208,000
|
|
217,000
|
Due from depository institutions
|
1,005,000
|
|
1,321,000
|
|
496,000
|
|
674,000
|
Federal funds sold
|
17,000
|
|
9,000
|
|
9,000
|
|
4,000
|
Total Interest income
|
23,153,000
|
|
20,047,000
|
|
11,774,000
|
|
10,253,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
7,824,000
|
|
7,040,000
|
|
3,830,000
|
|
3,607,000
|
Other borrowings
|
-
|
|
491,000
|
|
-
|
|
248,000
|
Total Interest expense
|
7,824,000
|
|
7,531,000
|
|
3,830,000
|
|
3,855,000
|
Net Interest Income
|
15,329,000
|
|
12,516,000
|
|
7,944,000
|
|
6,398,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
362,000
|
|
102,000
|
|
8,000
|
|
36,000
|
Net Interest Income after credit loss expense
|
14,967,000
|
|
12,414,000
|
|
7,936,000
|
|
6,362,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
634,000
|
|
612,000
|
|
319,000
|
|
335,000
|
Securities brokerage and annuities
|
124,000
|
|
186,000
|
|
49,000
|
|
119,000
|
Other income, net of gains
|
2,119,000
|
|
1,718,000
|
|
1,265,000
|
|
879,000
|
Total noninterest income
|
2,877,000
|
|
2,516,000
|
|
1,633,000
|
|
1,333,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
4,709,000
|
|
4,377,000
|
|
2,378,000
|
|
2,151,000
|
Premises and fixed assets expense
|
1,187,000
|
|
970,000
|
|
567,000
|
|
479,000
|
Other expense
|
5,380,000
|
|
4,523,000
|
|
2,629,000
|
|
2,304,000
|
Total noninterest expense
|
11,276,000
|
|
9,870,000
|
|
5,574,000
|
|
4,934,000
|
Income before income taxes
|
6,568,000
|
|
5,060,000
|
|
3,995,000
|
|
2,761,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
1,356,000
|
|
1,039,000
|
|
827,000
|
|
568,000
|
Net income
|
5,212,000
|
|
4,021,000
|
|
3,168,000
|
|
2,193,000
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
239,000
|
|
239,000
|
|
120,000
|
|
120,000
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 4,973,000
|
|
$ 3,782,000
|
|
$ 3,048,000
|
|
$ 2,073,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$ 2.53
|
|
$ 1.94
|
|
$ 1.55
|
|
$ 1.06
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 2.53
|
|
$ 1.94
|
|
$ 1.55
|
|
$ 1.06
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.45
|
|
$ 0.40
|
|
$ 0.225
|
|
$ 0.20
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
1,963,718
|
|
1,954,082
|
|
1,965,101
|
|
1,955,395
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
1,963,718
|
|
1,954,082
|
|
1,965,101
|
|
1,955,395
