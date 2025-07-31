403
Medvedev Says Trump’s “Nervous Reaction” Confirms Russia’s Resolve
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev labeled US President Donald Trump’s furious remarks about Russian officials as a “nervous reaction,” interpreting them as proof that Moscow remains steadfast in its current course.
Medvedev’s comments came in response to Trump’s earlier post on Truth Social, where the US president called Medvedev a “failed” former leader and cautioned him to “watch his words,” warning that Medvedev was “entering very dangerous territory.”
In a social media message, Medvedev stated, “If some words from the former president of Russia trigger such a nervous reaction from the high-and-mighty president of the United States, then Russia is doing everything right and will continue to proceed along its own path.”
He further mocked Trump’s assertion that the economies of Russia and India were “dead” and declining “together” because of their limited cooperation with the US.
Earlier, Medvedev dismissed Trump’s calls for a swift end to Russia’s military operations in Ukraine. He described threats of secondary sanctions on Russian energy buyers as “theatrical” and ineffective. Medvedev maintained that such ultimatums will not deter Russia from its national security objectives and only make Trump appear similar to Joe Biden, his predecessor.
Trump had previously criticized the BRICS coalition—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and other emerging powers seeking a multipolar global order—claiming that proposed tariffs against countries trading with BRICS members could undermine the bloc’s influence.
The tension between Trump and Medvedev’s remarks about India follows New Delhi’s refusal to meet US trade demands, further straining relations.
