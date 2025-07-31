ACTFORE Secures Patent For Intelligent Data Extraction From Unstructured Documents, Revolutionizing Breach Response

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New patent underscores ACTFORE's leadership in driving innovation across the data mining landscape

RESTON, Va., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACTFORE , a leading provider of AI-powered breach response and data mining solutions, announced today the company has been granted a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its proprietary technology enabling targeted data extraction from unstructured document sets, a first-of-its kind patent in the data mining industry.

Unlike many industries, the data mining and breach response fields have historically lacked patentable innovations due to their reliance on human-driven workflows and off-the-shelf automation. ACTFORE's achievement represents a major advancement in automated breach response workflows: the first recognized patent for precision data extraction designed specifically to efficiently and accurately extract sensitive data from massive, unstructured information environments following a breach.

“This patent isn't just a milestone for ACTFORE, but for the entire industry,” said CEO Christian Geyer.“In a space where most work is still done manually or through tedious and inaccurate workflows, we've introduced a scalable, intelligent solution that truly learns and adapts and can work alongside our team of onshore experts to create an approach that merges manual precision with deep learning to create a hybrid workflow that is both fast and legally defensible.”









The patent,“Techniques for Targeted Data Extraction from Unstructured Sets of Documents”, refers to ACTFORE'S dynamic interface that allows operators to define“visual boxes” around regions of interest on a document page, then automatically propagate those selections across structurally similar files using deep learning and FAISS-based clustering. Paired with advanced optical character recognition (OCR), the system can extract high-fidelity text, even from scanned or non-machine-readable documents. This allows for targeted, scalable parsing with minimal redundancy and dramatically reduced review time.

“We've essentially built a facial recognition system, but for document layouts,” said Yumna Zaidi, Innovations Team Lead at ACTFORE and Lead Inventor on the patent.“Our tech creates unique embedding vectors for each document structure, letting us match and process them with unprecedented speed and accuracy.”

This combination of automation and expert-driven human review ensures that sensitive information such as names, account numbers, or health data can be extracted quickly, accurately, and consistently, even across large and messy data sets.

“Data breaches happen in chaotic, inconsistent environments and ACTFORE is built to handle the complexity,” added Dhiraj Sharma, Senior Data Scientist and Co-Inventor.“By integrating the latest automation and data mining tools with human judgment, we're able to respond more efficiently and accurately than traditional methods. That's where this patent truly delivers value.”

The platform supports a wide range of document types-including unstructured and semi-structured PDFs, images, and text files-and automatically preserves selected coordinates for batch processing at scale. This not only accelerates review but also ensures consistent, defensible results across complex, multi-jurisdictional engagements.

“We didn't just apply automation for the sake of speed. We designed a product that understands the complexity of each task and empowers humans to make better decisions, faster,” said Sanskriti Shivhare, Team Lead and Co-Inventor.

This newly issued patent strengthens ACTFORE's growing intellectual property portfolio and reflects its continued investment in transforming breach response through applied AI. As data breach volumes rise and regulatory timelines tighten, ACTFORE's patented technology sets a new industry benchmark for intelligent, scalable remediation.

About ACTFORE

ACTFORE delivers advanced AI/ML-powered data mining solutions for legal counsel, insurance carriers, and corporations, specializing in swiftly detecting and uncovering compromised sensitive information in cyber breaches. Capable of processing over 1 million files per hour, ACTFORE's on-premises, on-shore, technology-first approach offers the fastest and most accurate assessments, enabling clients to quickly understand the scope of exfiltration, mitigate risk, and make informed decisions about ransom payments. Clients maintain full control of their data through ACTFORE's secure lab or local deployment options. Trusted by over 25 insurance carriers and 35 law firms, including premier Am Law 100 firms, ACTFORE sets the new standard in incident response and data forensics. For more information, please visit .

Press Contact:

Gilda Safowaa

Communications & Content Strategist

240-482-9570

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at