Horror At Amusement Park: Ride Snaps Mid-Air Hospitals Declare Code Yellow Watch Viral Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) In Saudi Arabia, at least 23 people were injured, some seriously, after a ride broke down at Green Mountain Park near Taif. The accident happened on July 31, the Khaleej Times reported.

A video on social media showed people enjoying the '360 Degrees' ride when the central pole suddenly snapped in two. The ride collapsed with a loud crash while people were still on it.

Some were hit by the broken parts of the ride while others got injured after falling from their seats. Witnesses said the pole recoiled at high speed and struck people on the opposite side.

| Tragedy at Delhi Amusement Park: Woman falls to death from roller coaster

Several hospitals in Taif declared a Code Yellow and treated the injured, who were first helped on the spot. Emergency teams and security officials reached the scene quickly.

Authorities have started an urgent investigation to find out what caused the ride to fail. The incident has raised concerns over safety standards in amusement parks across the region.

Social media reactions

A social media user reacted to the viral video and wrote,“Accidents like this aren't isolated. In India, the US, and now Saudi Arabia. Rides are failing. People are getting hurt. Should the world consider a unified ride safety regulation?”

“This incident is not the first in this park. It has happened before. The death train went off its track. And there were five young girls. Three of them were my daughters, and God protected them,” posted another.

| Caught on camera: Delhi woman captures her own accident during Rapido ride

Another user commented,“The way of the fall, thank God, was not more dangerous, And may God heal the injured. And perhaps a harm turned beneficial, for the tourism situation in Taif, which time has forgotten and neglected.”

“According to what I heard, they say 3 girls had their legs amputated,” claimed another user.

“It's more accurate to say there are deaths too,” wrote another.

| Watch: Journalist accidentally steps on missing girl's body while reporting

One of them found a religious angle:“God has ordained that Muslim women should be cautious, for God knows best that they must cover themselves and avoid engaging in games or imitating men. A woman's place is the home, and she should go out in permissible places within the bounds of Islam. May God protect Muslim women.”

One user was quick to respond,“May God guide you. People like you make women resent religion. Isn't it shameful for you to confine a human being at home?”