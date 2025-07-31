Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SES Aviation Deployed In Kyiv To Manage Aftermath Of Russian Strikes

2025-07-31 08:07:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.

“In total, two helicopters made 20 water drops with a volume of 40 tons,” the report said.

Work continues at the sites of the attacks in the capital.

Rescue workers, dog handlers, and psychologists from the State Emergency Servic are working at several locations.

Read also: Combined Russian attack on Kyiv : casualties rise to 88, eight dead

As reported by Ukrinform, seven people were killed and 88 injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian Federation's drone and missile attack on the night of July 31.

First photo: State Emergency Service

