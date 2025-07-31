Tawjihi Exam Results To Be Announced Next Thursday-Minister

Amman, July 31 (Petra) – Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Prof. Azmi Mahafzeh, decided to announce results of the 2025 General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) next Thursday, August 7, at 5:00 PM, via the electronic link: ().According to its statement Thursday, the ministry is scheduled to hold a press conference at 6:00 PM to announce the pass rates and names of the top-achieving students.

