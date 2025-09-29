Gaza: The 21St-Century Holocaust

MENAFN - Amman Net) What has been unfolding in Gaza since October 7 is not a“military conflict”; it is a dark chapter of direct mass extermination, written in the blood of children.

This is not merely a war-it is a contemporary Holocaust against an unarmed Palestinian population, carried out by the machinery of the Israeli occupation under a military doctrine that strips the opponent of their humanity. It is executed under the command of the internationally wanted criminal, Benjamin Netanyahu, and shielded by the brazen political, financial, and military backing of the United States. This scene stands as the new record of human shame.

History does not grant us the luxury of forgetting. The story of Hitler and his hatred of the Jews, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, is not a concluded tale; it is an open warning in blood to anyone who thinks hatred can ever be contained.

What the Israeli occupation practices today is not“self-defense.” It is a grotesque replication of the same mechanisms: organized hatred, dehumanization, and channeling anger toward the“other” to justify internal failures. The only difference is that those orchestrating today's Holocaust wave the flag of yesterday's victims-a historical paradox beyond forgiveness.

The tools of hatred remain the same, even if the uniforms have changed. Fear of the different, the fabrication of a demonic enemy, and dressing mass murder in the robes of“patriotism” or“religion” are the same Nazi prescriptions.

In Gaza, these prescriptions are carried out in real time: entire homes bombed with their residents inside, hospitals besieged without water or medicine-a systematic plan to annihilate life itself.

The numbers do not lie-they scream. Tens of thousands of civilian martyrs, mostly women and children who committed no crime other than being born Palestinian. The destruction of infrastructure, the bombing of schools, and the targeting of shelters collectively constitute a horrifying embodiment of war crimes and ethnic cleansing, explicitly criminalized under international law. These are not“military mistakes”; they are the implementation of a policy of extermination.

Has hatred ended with the death of tyrants? The answer is a resounding no. The difference today is that the entire world watches the crime on its screens, sees the blood, hears the children's screams, and witnesses the ruins. Yet the silence persists. Global silence is not neutrality; it is an explicit license for further brutality and a tacit endorsement for history to repeat itself.

What is happening in Gaza is the greatest test-and the most failed response-of human conscience in our era. The lesson the world failed to learn from the Holocaust was not merely to condemn Nazism; it was to act swiftly and decisively to stop the machinery of killing anywhere, at any time. The continuation of this massacre is a global acknowledgment that the lessons of history remain unheeded, and that humanity is prepared to repeat the tragedy, again and again, as long as the victim is someone else.