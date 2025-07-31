Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aparajit APJ, Iitian Turned Global Hip-Hop Voice, Drops Global Bangers & Writing Heart Touching Melodies

Aparajit APJ, Iitian Turned Global Hip-Hop Voice, Drops Global Bangers & Writing Heart Touching Melodies


2025-07-31 08:05:02
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Aparajit APJ, an electrifying international music artist and proud IIT alumnus, is lighting up the global music scene with a bold blend of hip-hop, Latin pop, and dancehall. Known for his lyrical depth and cultural fusion, Aparajit delivers a one-of-a-kind soundscape rooted in resilience, rhythm, and raw emotion.

After a string of high-energy singles like "Back Baby Back," "Silent Moves," and "Everyday I'm On It," Aparajit have set the stage for his genre-crossing album 'Venus Mars Mercury,' released worldwide on July 30, 2025 . Following the album drop, Aparajit will drop a wave of Spanish-language bangers including "Lágrimas de Sol," "Vibra Latina," "Rey del Calor," and "Amor en Neón"-showcasing his artistic range and bilingual flow, in August.
Aparajit also released a Hindi track on Student struggles and mental health, "Dil ki jang " "war within. A Tribute to Lost Souls at IITs, There should be a spotlight on this issue and rising mental health crisis.


A graduate of India's prestigious IIT, Aparajit brings an intellectual edge to global music while also championing mental health. Moving to Los Angeles and crafting his creativity, Tracks like "Some Life" and "Realize You Are an Angel" explore personal battles with loneliness and heartbreak, transforming pain into poetry and affirming the artist's belief that music can be medicine.

“This is my story in sound-hustle, heart, and healing,” says Aparajit.“From the classroom to the studio booth, I want to spark conversations, move bodies, and heal minds.”

With pulsating hooks, infectious rhythms, and lyrics that cut deep, 'Venus Mars Mercury' is more than an album-it's an experience. Whether it's the late-night fire of "Get It Going" or the neon glow of "Love You," Aparajit invites listeners to a sonic journey through cultures, emotions, and planets.

Aparajit APJ is not just an artist to watch-he's one of the few breaking barriers across continents, fusing East and West, English and Spanish, intellect and instinct.

Stream the singles now on Spotify and Apple Music, and pre-save the full album today. The next wave of international hip-hop has arrived.

