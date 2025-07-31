Reconafrica Provides A Corporate Update And Announces That The Kavango West 1X Well Has Started Drilling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the“Company” or“ReconAfrica”) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) announces that the Kavango West 1X exploration well is currently drilling and provides a corporate update on ongoing operations.

Kavango West 1X (Prospect I) – Well Spud on July 31st

The Kavango West 1X exploration prospect spud on July 31st. The well is planned to reach total depth (TD) of approximately 3,800 metres (12,500 feet) by the end of November 2025 and is expected to penetrate over 1,500 metres of Otavi carbonate reservoir section, which is the primary target of the Damara Fold Belt play. The prospect is a large structural fold identified on modern 2D seismic data, which extends over 22 kilometers long by 3 kilometers wide. The Company has identified over 19 prospects and four leads mapped in the Damara Fold Belt trend, with an additional 5.0 million acres captured in a recently executed Memorandum of Understanding in offsetting Angola. More information about the Damara Fold Belt Play, and the Kavango West 1X well, can be found in the Corporate Presentation available on the Company's website.

Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO stated: “We are pleased to announce that we have started drilling the Kavango West 1X well. This is an exciting time for everyone at the Company, our partners and stakeholders in Namibia and, of course, shareholders alike. Originally, the Kavango West 1X location was not scheduled to be the next well, but the location was reprioritized after the results of our last well, Naingopo. While this reprioritizing resulted in a slightly longer lead time to spud this location, the Company prioritizes rigorous technical appraisal with respect to location selection to ensure we have the best possible chance for commercial success. We think that the Kavango West 1X prospect represents our best opportunity in the Damara Fold Belt to unlock the potential of this play and we look forward to reporting results expected before year-end 2025.”

Chris Sembritzky, SVP Exploration commented: “By utilizing our learnings from the Naingopo well, Kavango West 1X represents the best opportunity we have identified on seismic in the Damara Fold Belt play due to its size, hydrocarbon migration pathway and well defined four-way closure. With our new subsurface learnings, highly experienced drilling crew and optimized, built for purpose drill bits, we believe that we have captured the best possible chance for drilling an efficient, safe and commercially successful well.”

Corporate Update

Due to our ongoing drilling activities, the previously announced 3D seismic program that had been scheduled for the second half of 2025 has been moved to the 2026 operating program.The Company is continually reviewing potential investment opportunities that may include acquisition of further acreage for exploration, development and producing properties and joint venture transactions that target acceleration of production and free cash flow, particularly due to the Company's concentrated asset risk profile.

Stock Option Grants

As part of the annual compensation review, the Company has granted incentive stock options (the“Options”) to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 6,960,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.60 per share. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring July 31, 2030, and will be subject to certain vesting provisions as determined by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options granted to insiders are subject to restrictions on resale until November 30, 2025, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising ~13 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

