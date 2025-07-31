Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tokyo Stocks End Thursday with Gains


2025-07-31 07:28:24
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market closed higher Thursday, driven by gains in major technology shares fueled by strong earnings reports from leading U.S. tech firms.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 415.12 points, or 1.02%, finishing at 41,069.82, while the broader Topix index gained 22.89 points, or 0.78%, to close at 2,943.07.

The Japanese yen slipped briefly to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar, trading above the 149 yen mark in Tokyo. This movement came after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda gave no signals of an imminent interest rate hike following the central bank’s two-day policy meeting.

Market watchers pointed to heavy buying in semiconductor and tech stocks, inspired by solid earnings reports from Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. after U.S. markets closed Wednesday, analysts noted.

