403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tokyo Stocks End Thursday with Gains
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market closed higher Thursday, driven by gains in major technology shares fueled by strong earnings reports from leading U.S. tech firms.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 415.12 points, or 1.02%, finishing at 41,069.82, while the broader Topix index gained 22.89 points, or 0.78%, to close at 2,943.07.
The Japanese yen slipped briefly to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar, trading above the 149 yen mark in Tokyo. This movement came after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda gave no signals of an imminent interest rate hike following the central bank’s two-day policy meeting.
Market watchers pointed to heavy buying in semiconductor and tech stocks, inspired by solid earnings reports from Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. after U.S. markets closed Wednesday, analysts noted.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 415.12 points, or 1.02%, finishing at 41,069.82, while the broader Topix index gained 22.89 points, or 0.78%, to close at 2,943.07.
The Japanese yen slipped briefly to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar, trading above the 149 yen mark in Tokyo. This movement came after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda gave no signals of an imminent interest rate hike following the central bank’s two-day policy meeting.
Market watchers pointed to heavy buying in semiconductor and tech stocks, inspired by solid earnings reports from Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. after U.S. markets closed Wednesday, analysts noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment