Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Forecast Report 2020-2030: Rising Demand For Self-Care Fuels OTC Drugs Market Growth, Projected To Reach USD 15.48 Billion By 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.25 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.48 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Overview of the Market
3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations
3.3. Overview of Key Market Players
3.4. Overview of Key Regions/Countries
3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market
5. Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product (Cough, Cold & Flu, Vitamins, Mineral, & Supplements (VMS), Analgesics, Gastrointestinal Products, Dermatology Products, Others)
5.2.2. By Dosage Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquids & Solutions, Cream/Lotion/Ointments, Others)
5.2.3. By Region
5.2.4. By Company (2024)
5.3. Market Map
6. North America Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. North America: Country Analysis
6.3.1. United States OTC Drugs Market Outlook
6.3.2. Mexico OTC Drugs Market Outlook
6.3.3. Canada OTC Drugs Market Outlook
7. Europe Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
7.3.1. France OTC Drugs Market Outlook
7.3.2. Germany OTC Drugs Market Outlook
7.3.3. United Kingdom OTC Drugs Market Outlook
7.3.4. Italy OTC Drugs Market Outlook
7.3.5. Spain OTC Drugs Market Outlook
8. Asia Pacific Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Asia Pacific: Country Analysis
8.3.2. India OTC Drugs Market Outlook
8.3.3. South Korea OTC Drugs Market Outlook
8.3.4. Japan OTC Drugs Market Outlook
8.3.5. Australia OTC Drugs Market Outlook
9. South America Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. South America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. Brazil OTC Drugs Market Outlook
9.3.2. Argentina OTC Drugs Market Outlook
9.3.3. Colombia OTC Drugs Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. MEA: Country Analysis
10.3.1. South Africa OTC Drugs Market Outlook
10.3.2. Saudi Arabia OTC Drugs Market Outlook
10.3.3. UAE OTC Drugs Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
12.1. Merger & Acquisitions
12.2. Product Launches
12.3. Recent Developments
13. Disruptions : Conflicts, Pandemics and Trade Barriers
14. Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market: SWOT Analysis
15. Porters Five Forces Analysis
16. Competitive Landscape
- Sanofi SA Pfizer Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc Perrigo Company plc Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Attachment
