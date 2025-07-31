Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Forecast Report 2020-2030: Rising Demand For Self-Care Fuels OTC Drugs Market Growth, Projected To Reach USD 15.48 Billion By 2030

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market was valued at USD 10.25 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 15.48 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.31%.

Increasing healthcare costs and a growing inclination toward self-care are major contributors to market growth. Consumers are seeking accessible treatment alternatives that reduce the need for professional consultations, prompting pharmaceutical companies to expand their OTC portfolios and invest in innovative delivery forms and consumer awareness initiatives.

However, the market's expansion is tempered by challenges related to improper use, including risks of overuse and potential complications due to self-medication, particularly in regions with limited pharmacist oversight or regulatory enforcement.



Key Market Drivers

Growth in Healthcare Industry

The growing global healthcare industry significantly supports the expansion of the OTC drugs market. Generating over USD 4 trillion annually, the healthcare sector includes highly profitable domains such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, which contribute nearly USD 850 billion, and medical technology and diagnostics, accounting for more than USD 400 billion.

As healthcare systems become more focused on patient-centered care and cost efficiency, consumers are increasingly turning to OTC medications to manage routine health issues independently. This shift reflects a broader movement toward preventative care, convenience, and greater consumer empowerment, which is driving demand for safe, effective, and readily available OTC treatment options.

Key Market Challenges

Risk of Misuse and Self-Medication

A major concern in the OTC drugs market is the potential for misuse and self-medication. The ease of access to OTC products, while beneficial for minor ailments, can result in unintended health risks when these products are used without adequate medical guidance. Improper dosing, extended use beyond recommended guidelines, or reliance on OTC drugs to manage symptoms of more serious conditions can lead to adverse outcomes.

Misuse is particularly common with medications such as analgesics, antacids, and antihistamines, which consumers may not fully understand in terms of contraindications or possible drug interactions. This lack of oversight increases the risk of masking underlying illnesses or exacerbating health issues due to incorrect use.

Key Market Trends

Growth of Niche OTC Segments

The market is witnessing rising interest in niche OTC segments tailored to specific consumer needs and health conditions. As awareness of individual health concerns grows, consumers are seeking more targeted non-prescription solutions that go beyond general-purpose remedies.

Categories such as sleep aids, digestive health supplements, women's health products, pediatric treatments, and plant-based options are gaining momentum. These offerings respond to a rising preference for self-managed wellness and preventive care. For instance, sleep aids typically rely on antihistamines like diphenhydramine and doxylamine to reduce wakefulness. Growing attention to conditions such as insomnia, digestive discomfort, and seasonal allergies has fueled demand for customized OTC solutions, encouraging companies to diversify their offerings and explore functional innovations aligned with consumer wellness trends.

Key Market Players



Sanofi SA

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Perrigo Company plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Key Attributes:

