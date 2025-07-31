Are Home Prices Dropping? In A Fractured National Market, It Depends On Where You Live
|
Region
|
Active Listing
|
Median Listing
|
Median Listing
|
Median Listing
|
Median Days
|
Price-Reduced
|
Midwest
|
15.5 %
|
0.2 %
|
14.6 %
|
4.1 %
|
2
|
0.6
|
Northeast
|
25.4 %
|
-0.6 %
|
-1.1 %
|
-0.7 %
|
8
|
0.4
|
South
|
18.1 %
|
-0.3 %
|
9.8 %
|
1.2 %
|
3
|
1.9
|
West
|
32.5 %
|
-0.8 %
|
-0.1 %
|
-0.7 %
|
10
|
2.3
|
National Average
|
24.8 %
|
0.5 %
|
-1.0 %
|
0.5 %
|
7
|
1.1
Southern and Western Markets Lead Price Declines
While some metros continue to hold onto post-pandemic price gains, others, most notably in the South and West have started to reverse course. In July, 33 of the 50 largest metros posted year-over-year price declines. Miami, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles led the way in terms of largest year-over-year median list price declines, however, where prices are declining most right now is not necessarily where they have declined the most since the peak of the market in 2022.
"We're seeing a reset take hold in markets across the country such as Nashville. List prices are softening, homes are spending more time on the market, and buyers are finding more room to negotiate," said Gary Ashton, founder of The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage. "After years of intense competition, it's starting to feel more balanced – especially in the South and West. It's not a buyer's market yet, but we're headed in that direction."
Miami's median list price is now 17.8% lower than its July 2022 peak. Meanwhile, Los Angeles saw prices 18% higher than in July 2022 – a stark contrast from Austin, where prices declined 4.9% since last year and prices are now 14.8% below 2022 levels.
Only 19 of the 50 largest U.S. metros currently have prices below July 2022, and all are located in the South and West. Furthermore, each of these 19 has seen prices decline further in the last year-except for Seattle, which has eked out 0.8% year-over-year growth.
Price Cuts Still Elevated Especially in the South and West, but Dip Modestly in July
Price cuts continue to be a key feature of this summer's market, even if median list prices have shown little movement overall. In July 20.6% of home listings had price reductions-up a modest 1.1 percentage points from last year, but down from 20.7% last month. This marks the first time in 6 months that price cuts have declined nationally.
Regionally, price cuts were far more common in the South and West (23%) than in the Northeast (12.7%). Metros with the most listings with price cuts, often linked to slower demand, included: Denver (32.9% of listings), Portland (31.3%), and Austin (31.2%).
|
|
Metro
|
Median List
|
Change
|
|
Median
|
No. of Days
|
|
Price
|
Pct. Pt.
|
|
|
July 2025
|
2024
|
2022
|
|
July 2025
|
2024
|
2022
|
|
July 2025
|
2024
|
2022
|
1
|
Austin
|
510,950
|
-4.9 %
|
-14.8 %
|
|
65.5
|
8
|
36
|
|
31.2 %
|
-0.9
|
-9.3
|
2
|
Miami
|
509,950
|
-4.7 %
|
-17.8 %
|
|
88
|
16
|
48
|
|
17.7 %
|
-0.3
|
2.9
|
3
|
Chicago
|
377,000
|
-4.4 %
|
7.7 %
|
|
35.5
|
3
|
4
|
|
15.4 %
|
1.9
|
-0.5
|
4
|
Los Angeles
|
1,148,483
|
-4.2 %
|
18.4 %
|
|
50.5
|
8
|
18
|
|
17.6 %
|
3.8
|
-1.5
|
5
|
Denver
|
600,000
|
-4.0 %
|
-7.7 %
|
|
52
|
11
|
29
|
|
32.9 %
|
0.1
|
2.5
|
6
|
Phoenix
|
505,000
|
-3.8 %
|
-3.8 %
|
|
69.5
|
16
|
40
|
|
30.8 %
|
2.0
|
-10.9
|
7
|
Sacramento
|
625,000
|
-3.8 %
|
-0.8 %
|
|
49.25
|
10
|
17
|
|
23.7 %
|
3.3
|
-7.0
|
8
|
Nashville
|
544,950
|
-3.5 %
|
-0.9 %
|
|
55
|
20
|
34
|
|
24.3 %
|
-1.3
|
-1.2
|
9
|
Minneapolis
|
435,000
|
-3.2 %
|
2.4 %
|
|
38
|
1
|
6
|
|
17.3 %
|
2.2
|
3.5
|
10
|
Cincinnati
|
349,950
|
-3.1 %
|
9.7 %
|
|
36.5
|
5
|
12
|
|
19.2 %
|
3.1
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US Overall
|
439,450
|
0.5 %
|
-1.0 %
|
|
58
|
7
|
24
|
|
20.6 %
|
1.1
|
1.5
Delistings Surge as Sellers Retreat
Sellers who couldn't find buyers at their desired price continued to pull listings from the market. Delistings in June (reported with a one-month lag) rose 48% year-over-year and 38% year-to-date. The delisting-to-new listing ratio climbed to 0.21 in June, up from 0.13 in May-meaning that for every 100 new listings, 21 were removed without a sale. The metros with the highest delisting ratios in June were Miami (59 per 100 new listings), Phoenix (37), and Riverside, Calif. (30).
Inventory Growth Slows But Persists
The number of homes actively for sale in July rose 25.1% compared to July of last year, marking the 21st consecutive month of year-over-year gains and there are now over 1.1 million homes for sale nationwide, the third consecutive month with over 1 million active listings. However, the pace of growth is slowing-down from 28.9% year-over-year in June and 31.5% in May. Inventory remains 13.4% below typical 2017–2019 levels, indicating that while buyers have more choices, supply is still constrained by historical standards.
Inventory increased in all four major U.S. regions in July, though the pace varied: West: +32.5%, South: +25.4%, Midwest: +18.1%, Northeast: +15.5%.
July 2025 Housing Metrics – National (*For metro stats, see Table table overview below)
|
Metric
|
July 2025
|
Change over
|
Change over
|
Change over July
|
Median listing price
|
$439,450
|
-0.3 %
|
0.5 %
|
37.6 %
|
Active listings
|
1,102,787
|
1.9 %
|
24.8 %
|
-11.0 %
|
New listings
|
434,816
|
-3.9 %
|
7.3 %
|
-15.3 %
|
Median days on market
|
58
|
+5 days
|
+7 days
|
+1 day
|
Share of active listings with price
|
20.6 %
|
-0.1 percentage
|
+1.1 percentage
|
+2.9 percentage
|
Median List Price Per Sq.
|
$231
|
-0.9 %
|
0.5 %
|
52.4 %
July 2025 Housing Overview of the 50 Largest Metros
|
Metro
|
Active
|
New
|
Median List
|
Median
|
Median
|
Median
|
Median
|
Price
|
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
|
30.5 %
|
1.9 %
|
$419,945
|
-1.2 %
|
-4.4 %
|
-1.4 %
|
10
|
3.0
|
Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX
|
18.1 %
|
8.1 %
|
$510,950
|
-4.9 %
|
-14.8 %
|
-4.0 %
|
8
|
-0.9
|
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|
37.3 %
|
0.1 %
|
$399,900
|
6.6 %
|
11.4 %
|
2.2 %
|
0
|
0.7
|
Birmingham, AL
|
11.6 %
|
10.3 %
|
$309,500
|
2.7 %
|
3.5 %
|
1.7 %
|
7
|
1.1
|
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
|
25.0 %
|
2.0 %
|
$841,950
|
-1.4 %
|
13.8 %
|
1.9 %
|
2
|
2.8
|
Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
|
13.0 %
|
8.0 %
|
$299,450
|
7.0 %
|
19.8 %
|
7.2 %
|
-4
|
0.6
|
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
|
42.6 %
|
15.4 %
|
$449,433
|
2.4 %
|
4.0 %
|
-0.8 %
|
12
|
2.6
|
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN
|
5.4 %
|
2.2 %
|
$377,000
|
-4.4 %
|
7.7 %
|
-0.4 %
|
3
|
1.9
|
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
|
26.5 %
|
9.4 %
|
$349,950
|
-3.1 %
|
9.7 %
|
2.5 %
|
5
|
3.1
|
Cleveland, OH
|
25.2 %
|
6.6 %
|
$268,825
|
1.4 %
|
22.2 %
|
4.2 %
|
2
|
1.5
|
Columbus, OH
|
13.7 %
|
N/A
|
$392,450
|
N/A
|
13.1 %
|
0.4 %
|
4
|
7.4
|
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|
30.2 %
|
-1.3 %
|
$439,900
|
-2.2 %
|
-8.5 %
|
-1.5 %
|
9
|
0.6
|
Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO
|
36.7 %
|
-2.9 %
|
$600,000
|
-4.0 %
|
-7.7 %
|
-3.3 %
|
11
|
0.1
|
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
|
22.2 %
|
9.5 %
|
$280,000
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.1 %
|
2
|
3.5
|
Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, MI
|
1.8 %
|
-1.3 %
|
$427,350
|
6.9 %
|
14.0 %
|
4.5 %
|
6
|
0.0
|
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
|
16.9 %
|
-4.6 %
|
$449,450
|
2.5 %
|
16.7 %
|
-1.0 %
|
3
|
2.4
|
Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX
|
31.5 %
|
15.7 %
|
$370,000
|
-0.5 %
|
-5.1 %
|
-0.9 %
|
2
|
3.2
|
Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN
|
28.3 %
|
1.5 %
|
$334,273
|
-1.5 %
|
2.9 %
|
-0.2 %
|
5
|
4.6
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
16.5 %
|
-6.0 %
|
$408,495
|
-1.4 %
|
-4.3 %
|
-1.4 %
|
15
|
0.6
|
Kansas City, MO-KS
|
30.3 %
|
1.9 %
|
$399,950
|
0.7 %
|
1.3 %
|
1.5 %
|
-3
|
1.2
|
Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV
|
65.7 %
|
3.5 %
|
$475,000
|
-1.0 %
|
-2.1 %
|
-0.6 %
|
14
|
4.8
|
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|
41.0 %
|
2.6 %
|
$1,148,483
|
-4.2 %
|
18.4 %
|
-2.3 %
|
8
|
3.8
|
Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
|
24.6 %
|
14.7 %
|
$324,950
|
-0.6 %
|
8.4 %
|
2.4 %
|
2
|
1.0
|
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
|
18.9 %
|
3.5 %
|
$339,950
|
-0.5 %
|
6.3 %
|
2.2 %
|
10
|
-3.7
|
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
|
30.0 %
|
-5.0 %
|
$509,950
|
-4.7 %
|
-17.8 %
|
-3.6 %
|
16
|
-0.3
|
Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
|
9.9 %
|
-0.7 %
|
$410,000
|
2.5 %
|
26.2 %
|
5.5 %
|
0
|
3.5
|
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
|
10.8 %
|
-1.9 %
|
$435,000
|
-3.2 %
|
2.4 %
|
-1.3 %
|
1
|
2.2
|
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
|
29.5 %
|
20.7 %
|
$544,950
|
-3.5 %
|
-0.9 %
|
-1.7 %
|
20
|
-1.3
|
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
|
9.4 %
|
4.6 %
|
$775,000
|
0.0 %
|
15.8 %
|
-4.4 %
|
2
|
0.3
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
24.9 %
|
-2.9 %
|
$325,000
|
0.2 %
|
3.0 %
|
0.4 %
|
4
|
0.6
|
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
|
26.4 %
|
-5.2 %
|
$426,950
|
-3.0 %
|
-8.0 %
|
-3.0 %
|
16
|
1.1
|
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|
18.8 %
|
N/A
|
$384,950
|
-1.2 %
|
11.6 %
|
1.0 %
|
-1
|
-0.1
|
Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
|
37.3 %
|
-0.8 %
|
$505,000
|
-3.8 %
|
-3.8 %
|
-1.2 %
|
16
|
2.0
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
11.0 %
|
4.4 %
|
$252,278
|
0.9 %
|
7.4 %
|
2.3 %
|
5
|
0.2
|
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
|
26.3 %
|
-7.6 %
|
$599,995
|
-2.8 %
|
0.2 %
|
-2.1 %
|
8
|
3.4
|
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
|
23.6 %
|
-1.6 %
|
$604,950
|
3.2 %
|
26.1 %
|
4.6 %
|
5
|
2.7
|
Raleigh-Cary, NC
|
45.4 %
|
21.3 %
|
$460,000
|
-1.1 %
|
-7.1 %
|
-0.8 %
|
9
|
4.3
|
Richmond, VA
|
20.9 %
|
6.4 %
|
$449,900
|
-2.1 %
|
14.4 %
|
0.3 %
|
2
|
1.4
|
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|
38.1 %
|
1.9 %
|
$599,900
|
0.0 %
|
0.7 %
|
-1.7 %
|
11
|
2.1
|
Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
|
37.0 %
|
7.4 %
|
$625,000
|
-3.8 %
|
-0.8 %
|
-2.6 %
|
10
|
3.3
|
St. Louis, MO-IL
|
18.3 %
|
-5.7 %
|
$300,000
|
-2.4 %
|
9.1 %
|
-2.0 %
|
5
|
2.2
|
San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|
14.7 %
|
0.5 %
|
$339,700
|
-2.7 %
|
-10.6 %
|
-2.3 %
|
9
|
-1.6
|
San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
|
43.5 %
|
-1.9 %
|
$987,500
|
-1.2 %
|
9.7 %
|
-3.6 %
|
7
|
3.2
|
San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
|
21.3 %
|
-2.3 %
|
$990,000
|
-0.5 %
|
-9.8 %
|
-3.9 %
|
7
|
2.1
|
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|
28.7 %
|
-11.3 %
|
$1,373,750
|
-2.5 %
|
-1.9 %
|
-3.7 %
|
7
|
4.2
|
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|
36.7 %
|
0.0 %
|
$785,463
|
0.8 %
|
-0.6 %
|
1.5 %
|
4
|
3.6
|
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|
22.2 %
|
-6.2 %
|
$415,000
|
-1.3 %
|
-6.7 %
|
-2.2 %
|
12
|
-2.5
|
Tucson, AZ
|
41.0 %
|
-0.2 %
|
$385,000
|
-2.5 %
|
-3.7 %
|
-1.2 %
|
15
|
1.2
|
Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC
|
24.5 %
|
4.0 %
|
$415,000
|
4.5 %
|
18.6 %
|
3.6 %
|
4
|
4.0
|
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|
56.5 %
|
1.3 %
|
$612,500
|
-0.8 %
|
4.7 %
|
-3.9 %
|
2
|
1.9
*Note: Changes in the underlying source data for the Washington, DC; Philadelphia; and Baltimore metro areas may mean that growth in active and new listings counts is slightly over or understated, depending on the season, and time on market is slightly lower in 2025 relative to previous years. Unfortunately, there is not an adjustment mechanism for these changes, but data trends should be viewed with caution.
Methodology
Realtor housing data as of July 2025. Listings include the active inventory of existing single-family homes and condos/townhomes/row homes/co-ops for the given level of geography on Realtor; new construction is excluded unless listed via an MLS that provides listing data to Realtor. Realtor data history goes back to July 2016. The 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas as defined by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB-202301) and Claritas 2025 estimates of household counts.
Beginning with our April 2025 report, we have transitioned to a revised national pending home sales data series that applies enhanced cleaning methods to improve consistency and accuracy over time. While the insights and commentary in this report reflect the new series, the downloadable data remains based on our legacy automated pipeline. As a result, there may be slight differences between the report figures and those in the national download file as we transition.
With the release of its January 2025 housing trends report, Realtor® has restated data points for some previous months. As a result of these changes, some of the data released since January 2025 will not be directly comparable with previous data releases (files downloaded before January 2025) and Realtor® economics research reports.
About Realtor®
Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.
Media contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]
SOURCE RealtorWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment