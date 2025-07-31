OPS Camp Exits NDA New Political Realignment Ahead Of 2026 TN Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 31 (IANS) In a major political development in Tamil Nadu, the faction led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has officially announced its exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The declaration was made by senior leader and OPS loyalist Panruti S. Ramachandran, who stated,“We are breaking the alliance with the NDA.”

The announcement comes as OPS prepares to embark on a statewide tour in the lead-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Ramachandran noted that there is currently no alliance with any political party and that decisions regarding future alliances would be made closer to the elections.

The split follows what is widely viewed as a snub by the central leadership.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Tamil Nadu, OPS had written to him seeking an appointment, expressing that it would be his“singular honour” to meet the Prime Minister at Gangaikonda Cholapuram. However, the request was reportedly declined, leaving the OPS camp disappointed.

In the aftermath, OPS took to social media to criticise the Union Government for delays in releasing funds under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, signalling a growing rift with the BJP.

His departure from the NDA is now being seen as the culmination of these tensions.

Adding an element of political intrigue, OPS met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during a morning walk earlier today, raising speculation about potential future alignments.

OPS, once a key leader of the AIADMK and a former ally of the BJP within the NDA, has been politically adrift since a bitter power struggle with Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) led to a split in the AIADMK.

He subsequently formed his own faction and aligned briefly with the BJP.

The exit of the OPS faction from the NDA is expected to impact Tamil Nadu's political landscape significantly, especially among the Thevar community, a powerful social group in southern Tamil Nadu that has traditionally backed the AIADMK.

It remains to be seen how the community will respond to OPS' decision to walk away from the BJP alliance.

With the 2026 elections looming, the move sets the stage for potential realignments and shifting loyalties in the state's dynamic political scene.