Nepal To Host ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier
The tournament will feature 10 teams competing for four prized spots at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held in England and Wales.
The qualifier promises to be a high-stakes competition, offering teams a chance to secure their place at the prestigious main event. Bangladesh and Ireland have already secured automatic entry into the Qualifier after participating in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.
Hosts Nepal and Thailand have booked their spots through the Asia regional pathway, while the USA will represent the Americas region.
The remaining five places in the Qualifier will be filled once regional competitions in Africa, Europe, and East Asia-Pacific conclude. Two teams each from Africa and Europe, and one from East Asia-Pacific will complete the 10-team lineup.
The format of the Qualifier will see the teams divided into two groups of five, followed by a Super Six stage and a Final. The top four teams at the end of the tournament will progress to the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales.
Nepal hosting a global women's cricket event marks a significant milestone for the development of the game in the region and is expected to generate fresh interest and support for women's cricket across South Asia.
Meanwhile, the 10th edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will take place from June 12 to July 5, 2026, featuring 33 matches across 24 days. The tournament will be played at seven iconic venues in England and Wales, including Old Trafford, Headingley, Hampshire Bowl and Bristol County Ground.
The final will be staged at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground, offering a fitting climax to the biggest event in women's T20 cricket.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment