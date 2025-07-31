Nepal To Host ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, July 31 (IANS) Nepal has been named the host nation for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier, scheduled to take place from January 12 to February 2, 2026.

The tournament will feature 10 teams competing for four prized spots at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held in England and Wales.

The qualifier promises to be a high-stakes competition, offering teams a chance to secure their place at the prestigious main event. Bangladesh and Ireland have already secured automatic entry into the Qualifier after participating in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Hosts Nepal and Thailand have booked their spots through the Asia regional pathway, while the USA will represent the Americas region.

The remaining five places in the Qualifier will be filled once regional competitions in Africa, Europe, and East Asia-Pacific conclude. Two teams each from Africa and Europe, and one from East Asia-Pacific will complete the 10-team lineup.

The format of the Qualifier will see the teams divided into two groups of five, followed by a Super Six stage and a Final. The top four teams at the end of the tournament will progress to the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales.

Nepal hosting a global women's cricket event marks a significant milestone for the development of the game in the region and is expected to generate fresh interest and support for women's cricket across South Asia.

Meanwhile, the 10th edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will take place from June 12 to July 5, 2026, featuring 33 matches across 24 days. The tournament will be played at seven iconic venues in England and Wales, including Old Trafford, Headingley, Hampshire Bowl and Bristol County Ground.

The final will be staged at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground, offering a fitting climax to the biggest event in women's T20 cricket.