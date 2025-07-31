Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, Syria Talks Set to Continue in Moscow

2025-07-31 05:32:30
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed Thursday that discussions with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani—initially launched in Türkiye—will move forward during ongoing talks in Moscow.

During their meeting in the Russian capital, Lavrov reiterated Moscow's formal invitation for Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to attend the inaugural Russia-Arab League summit, scheduled for October 15.

"The talks are expected to touch on the current situation in Syria, as well as other regional and international issues. We consider your visit timely, as it continues the series of contacts that began in January of this year, including the phone call between our presidents," Lavrov stated, underscoring the strategic continuity of bilateral dialogue.

He also emphasized Russia's focus on Syria’s political transition, expressing confidence in the country's path forward. Lavrov added that he hoped the Syrian population "will overcome all difficulties and return to peaceful life."

Referencing their earlier engagement, Lavrov recalled, "I remember our meeting in Türkiye, where we discussed prospects for cooperation. Today, we will continue this conversation. We also hope that President Al-Sharaa will be able to participate in the first Russia-Arab League Summit, scheduled for October 15."

Al-Shaibani, speaking candidly about Syria's current state, described the moment as both perilous and promising. "We are keen for Russia to stand with us on this path," he said, pointing to the challenges and threats Syria faces while expressing hope for state-building efforts.

He described Russian-Syrian ties as "historical in nature," while acknowledging complex dynamics that influence the relationship. "There are certain factors that define and complicate these relations," he noted.

Al-Shaibani affirmed Syria’s intent to reset and strengthen its foreign ties: "Today, we represent a new Syria and are interested in establishing proper interaction and relations between our countries—based on cooperation and mutual respect. We are working to fill the political and security vacuum."

He credited the current government with maintaining state operations and national security.
"Now, we are striving to overcome the challenges facing the government in light of recent events in our country and the broader regional situation," the minister added.

He also emphasized the importance of bringing together Syrians at home and those living abroad.

