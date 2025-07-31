403
du emerges as the UAE’s indoor Mobile performance champion
(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has emerged as the UAE’s leading telco in indoor mobile connectivity speeds, as confirmed by the latest benchmark results from an independent benchmark exercise conducted in the UAE. Recognized for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and continued commitment to innovation, du has set a new benchmark for customer experience across the UAE.
Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du said: "At du, we understand that connection is about moments and memories. That's why we're relentlessly innovating to keep pace and define the future of connectivity. In every mall, office, and home across the UAE, we're ensuring that every experience is as extraordinary as our customers."
Customers and visitors across the UAE's bustling malls and indoor venues benefit from accelerated digital experiences made possible through du’s robust network. With 79% and 49% increase in download and upload throughput, respectively, du has cemented itself as the provider of choice for customers looking for unparalleled speed and reliability. It has invested in network enhancement, infrastructure upgrades and improvements in indoor performance.
With people spending more time indoors than ever, du's enhanced infrastructure assures that whether it's for work or leisure, the indoor experience remains uncompromised. As the clarity and reliability of voice calls remain imperative, du boasts a Voice Drop Call Rate (DCR) at an impressive zero drops. Coupled with this, the Voice Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR) stands at a flawless 100%, indicating a flawless service that customers have come to expect and appreciate from du. From seamless video streams to uninterrupted calls and rapid file uploads, the full spectrum of high-speed connectivity is reliably at their fingertips.
