Immerse Yourself In A Surreal Experience: Where AR Art Meets The Historic Streets Of Nishi Chaya

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ■Tell me about the tour.Purchase a ticket, scan the QR code with your phone, and the story begins. The venue is the main street of Nishichayagai; when you reach each designated spot, the work automatically comes to life, merging everyday scenery with the digital. The entire Nishichaya-dōri forms one narrative, promising a mysterious moment as though you had stepped into a giant picture book.

■What kind of experience can you get on the tour.

"Art Café 33 yoi yoi," which also serves as reception, offers a space to re-experience the works. Its name combines san-san ("33," brilliantly radiant) with yoi yoi (the pleasant sway of cheerful inebriation). Set against the storied backdrop of Nishichayagai, this AR adventure invites fresh eyes to often-overlooked corners and is recommended for locals and visitors alike.

■Overview and Application Details

Duration: Ongoing - Sunday, 13 April to Sunday, 30 November

Hours: Variable; please check the official Instagram account for daily updates.

Admission: ¥1,100 per ticket

iPhone Rental: ¥10,000 deposit (fully refundable upon return)

■Further Information

Contact Information

Company Name: Kanazawa Biyori Co., Ltd.

Address:

Sanpia Izumigaoka 511, 255 Fushimishinmachi,

Kanazawa City, Ishikawa 921-8172, Japan

Website: [email protected]

Representative: Tatsunori Kita

Phone: +81-76-255-7663

