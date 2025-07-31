Immerse Yourself In A Surreal Experience: Where AR Art Meets The Historic Streets Of Nishi Chaya
Purchase a ticket, scan the QR code with your phone, and the story begins. The venue is the main street of Nishichayagai; when you reach each designated spot, the work automatically comes to life, merging everyday scenery with the digital. The entire Nishichaya-dōri forms one narrative, promising a mysterious moment as though you had stepped into a giant picture book.
■What kind of experience can you get on the tour.
"Art Café 33 yoi yoi," which also serves as reception, offers a space to re-experience the works. Its name combines san-san ("33," brilliantly radiant) with yoi yoi (the pleasant sway of cheerful inebriation). Set against the storied backdrop of Nishichayagai, this AR adventure invites fresh eyes to often-overlooked corners and is recommended for locals and visitors alike.
■Overview and Application Details
Duration: Ongoing - Sunday, 13 April to Sunday, 30 November
Hours: Variable; please check the official Instagram account for daily updates.
Admission: ¥1,100 per ticket
iPhone Rental: ¥10,000 deposit (fully refundable upon return)
■Further Information
Official Website
Instagram
Vertical Video
Horizontal Video
Contact Information
Company Name: Kanazawa Biyori Co., Ltd.
Address:
Sanpia Izumigaoka 511, 255 Fushimishinmachi,
Kanazawa City, Ishikawa 921-8172, Japan
Website: [email protected]
Representative: Tatsunori Kita
Phone: +81-76-255-7663
SOURCE Kanazawa Biyori Co., Ltd.
