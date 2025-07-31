Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Immerse Yourself In A Surreal Experience: Where AR Art Meets The Historic Streets Of Nishi Chaya

2025-07-31 05:16:19
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ■Tell me about the tour.
Purchase a ticket, scan the QR code with your phone, and the story begins. The venue is the main street of Nishichayagai; when you reach each designated spot, the work automatically comes to life, merging everyday scenery with the digital. The entire Nishichaya-dōri forms one narrative, promising a mysterious moment as though you had stepped into a giant picture book.

■What kind of experience can you get on the tour.
"Art Café 33 yoi yoi," which also serves as reception, offers a space to re-experience the works. Its name combines san-san ("33," brilliantly radiant) with yoi yoi (the pleasant sway of cheerful inebriation). Set against the storied backdrop of Nishichayagai, this AR adventure invites fresh eyes to often-overlooked corners and is recommended for locals and visitors alike.

■Overview and Application Details
Duration: Ongoing - Sunday, 13 April to Sunday, 30 November
Hours: Variable; please check the official Instagram account for daily updates.
Admission: ¥1,100 per ticket
iPhone Rental: ¥10,000 deposit (fully refundable upon return)

■Further Information
Official Website
Instagram
Vertical Video
Horizontal Video

Modern tea ceremony #modern-tea-ceremony
Blacksmith Workshop Tour #blacksmith-workshop-tour

Contact Information
Company Name: Kanazawa Biyori Co., Ltd.
Address:
Sanpia Izumigaoka 511, 255 Fushimishinmachi,
Kanazawa City, Ishikawa 921-8172, Japan
Website: [email protected]
Representative: Tatsunori Kita
Phone: +81-76-255-7663

SOURCE Kanazawa Biyori Co., Ltd.

MENAFN31072025003732001241ID1109867056

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

