Northern Military Zone Thwarts Infiltration Attempt On Border

Amman, July 31 (Petra) – The Northern Military Zone on Thursday foiled an infiltration attempt by an individual who tried to illegally cross the border through its area of responsibility along the northern front.The infiltrator was apprehended and referred to the competent authorities for further legal action.

