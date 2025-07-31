Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Northern Military Zone Thwarts Infiltration Attempt On Border


2025-07-31 05:09:38
(Petra)


Amman, July 31 (Petra) – The Northern Military Zone on Thursday foiled an infiltration attempt by an individual who tried to illegally cross the border through its area of responsibility along the northern front.
The infiltrator was apprehended and referred to the competent authorities for further legal action.

