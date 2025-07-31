Glacial Outburst, Landslide And Flood Warning Issued For Gilgit-Baltistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Authorities in Gilgit-Baltistan have issued a fresh alert in response to the risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), landslides, and flash floods amid forecasts of heavy rainfall in the coming days.

According to Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq, the Meteorological Department has predicted intense rains across the region, prompting the provincial government to issue a new weather advisory.

Faraq warned that the expected rainfall could trigger glacial bursts, landslides, flash floods, and road blockages. Tourists have been advised to avoid non-essential travel, while residents in low-lying areas have been urged to relocate to safer ground.

Also Read: Pakistan, US Finalize Trade Deal to Boost Market Access and Investment

He added that control rooms have been established in all districts to monitor the situation, and rescue operations are underway on the Babusar Highway to locate missing tourists.

Faraq also stated that rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected individuals are being expedited across Gilgit-Baltistan, and that compensation for losses will be provided in coordination with the federal government.

Rain Forecast for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Authorities Warn of Flash Flooding

The Meteorological Department has predicted humid weather and partly cloudy skies across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next 24 hours, with rainfall expected in several areas.

According to a spokesperson for the Met Office, rain is likely in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Dir, Chitral, Swat, and Shangla. Similar forecasts have been issued for Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Rainfall is also expected in Tank, Orakzai, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, North and South Waziristan, Karak, Hangu, and Haripur. The department has warned that heavy rains may lead to swelling of streams and rivers, raising the risk of localized flooding.

Rainfall was recorded in several parts of the province yesterday, including Nowshera, Mardan, Bannu, Abbottabad, Kohat, Swat, and Balakot. Mardan received 25 mm of rain, Risalpur 22 mm, Kakul 20 mm, Kohat 17 mm, and Saidu Sharif 12 mm.

In terms of temperatures, Peshawar recorded a minimum of 25°C, with the maximum expected to reach 40°C. Malam Jabba recorded a minimum temperature of 15°C, Kalam 17°C, and Dera Ismail Khan may experience highs of up to 42°C.

The Meteorological Department has advised the public to take precautionary measures in light of the expected rainfall, particularly those living near rivers and streams who are urged to remain alert.