Tata Sierra Reimagined: Electric & Petrol Versions Leaked In Spy Shots

Tata Motors is gearing up to bring back the popular iconic nameplate, Sierra. Combining nostalgia with modernity, the return of the Tata Sierra aims to cater to both traditional SUV enthusiasts and the new generation of EV consumers in India. The new Tata Sierra SUV, specifically its electric version, has been spotted undergoing road tests in India. The prototype model used for testing was heavily camouflaged; however, it does offer some glimpses into what the final form might look like.

The Sierra is being developed in two forms: a full-electric version and an internal combustion engine. Tata is expected to introduce the electric version first, which will become the brand's flagship EV, positioned above the Curvv EV and Harrier EV. This will further strengthen Tata's electric vehicle lineup, which has witnessed strong growth in recent years.

What Can You Expect from Tata Sierra?

Despite being heavily camouflaged, the test version hints at some distinct design elements. These include a tall and flat front end, vertically stacked rectangular LED headlamps, and a large air intake area housing sensors for ADAS features. Other notable styling cues are flush-mounted door handles, a rear bumper with an integrated number plate holder, and wrap-around LED tail lamps. The design seems to have evolved from the concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025. Aero-style alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark fin antenna stand out.

The Sierra EV's cabin is likely to offer a technology-rich experience. Expect features like a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, a fully digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof, and a floating-style center console. The steering wheel is likely to adopt the new Tata design theme, which includes an illuminated logo and haptic touch controls. Additional premium features could include ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system, and a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The Sierra EV is expected to deliver a range of around 500 km on a full charge, while the ICE version is likely to be offered with a 2.0-liter diesel engine and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol option, both mated to manual and automatic transmissions.