Canada Reveals Plans to Recognize Palestinian State in September
(MENAFN) In a pivotal move, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed Wednesday that Canada will formally recognize the State of Palestine this September.
As detailed in a statement from the prime minister’s office, Canada plans to extend recognition during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, citing the worsening viability of a two-state solution as a key motivator.
"This intention is predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to much-needed reforms, including the commitments by Palestinian Authority President Abbas to fundamentally reform its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarize the Palestinian state," said the statement.
The statement continued, stressing Canada's position on Hamas: "We reiterate that Hamas must immediately release all hostages taken in the horrific terrorist attack of October 7; that Hamas must disarm; and that Hamas must play no role in the future governance of Palestine."
