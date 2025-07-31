Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Canada Reveals Plans to Recognize Palestinian State in September

Canada Reveals Plans to Recognize Palestinian State in September


2025-07-31 04:23:25
(MENAFN) In a pivotal move, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed Wednesday that Canada will formally recognize the State of Palestine this September.

As detailed in a statement from the prime minister’s office, Canada plans to extend recognition during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, citing the worsening viability of a two-state solution as a key motivator.

"This intention is predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to much-needed reforms, including the commitments by Palestinian Authority President Abbas to fundamentally reform its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarize the Palestinian state," said the statement.

The statement continued, stressing Canada's position on Hamas: "We reiterate that Hamas must immediately release all hostages taken in the horrific terrorist attack of October 7; that Hamas must disarm; and that Hamas must play no role in the future governance of Palestine."

MENAFN31072025000045017169ID1109866772

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search