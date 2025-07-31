Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump subtly warns Canada for supporting of Palestine

2025-07-31 04:21:04
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning to Canada early Thursday, stating that reaching a trade agreement would be “very hard” following Ottawa’s recent endorsement of Palestinian statehood.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The comments followed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s announcement on Wednesday that Canada plans to recognize Palestine as a state during the upcoming 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2025. Carney cited the “intolerable” humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip as a motivating factor behind the decision, which he shared during a news conference in Ottawa after leading a virtual Cabinet meeting.

