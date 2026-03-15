FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq Confirms Mexico Travel By Private Plane For Play-Off

MENAFN - IANS) Baghdad, March 15 (IANS) Iraq Football Association chief Adnan Dirjal has confirmed on Sunday that the team will take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 intercontinental play-off, which will be held in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 31.

The Middle East airspace has been closed since February 28 after US-Israeli strikes began, and Iran counterattacked by launching missiles and drones at the other nearby countries.

Despite the travel problems Iraq football team will travel by private plane to Mexico, which has already granted visas to all the players for the important playoffs.

"Infantino (FIFA president) directed Mattias Grafstrom (FIFA secretary general)to follow up and help overcome all difficulties to facilitate the departure of our national team to Mexico," Iraq FA chief Dirjal said as quoted by the BBC.

"The national team will depart at the end of the week to Mexico via a private plane," He added.

Diraj further added that the goal of the team is to qualify for the multi-national tournament, and the players should focus on that only.

"My message to everyone: only 17 days remain, and we must focus and prepare for the match. We have one goal, which is qualifying for the World Cup," Dirjal said.

"Therefore, our focus in the Iraqi Football Association and the coaching staff is on providing all the appropriate conditions for the players to focus on this match and achieve the dream of the Iraqi fans," he added.

Meanwhile, Iraq will face either Bolivia or Suriname in the playoffs, whose winner will secure their place in the 2026 World Cup.

Iraq last played the World Cup in 1986, and they will look to end the 39-year drought in the playoffs to be played at the end of the month.

Iraq performed well in the qualifiers. The team registered a 3-2 win against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the fifth round to secure their birth in the intercontinental play-off.