403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Warns US of Dwindling Missile Interceptors Amid Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Israel has informed the United States that its stock of ballistic missile interceptors has reached critically low levels as tensions with Iran continue to escalate, according to reports citing anonymous US officials.
The warning reportedly came earlier this week, indicating that Israel’s supply of long-range missile interceptors has been severely depleted. Observers note that the country entered the current conflict already with a reduced inventory following last summer’s clashes with Iran.
Israel’s long-range missile defense systems have been under intense pressure from repeated barrages. Reports indicate that Iran has begun equipping some of its missiles with cluster munitions, further straining Israel’s defensive capabilities.
One US official confirmed that Washington has been aware of Israel’s limited interceptor capacity for months and had anticipated such a scenario. The official added that the United States is not experiencing a similar shortage.
Regional tensions have intensified since a joint US-Israel strike on Iran on February 28. These attacks have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader.
In retaliation, Tehran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US forces. These strikes have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted both global markets and aviation.
The warning reportedly came earlier this week, indicating that Israel’s supply of long-range missile interceptors has been severely depleted. Observers note that the country entered the current conflict already with a reduced inventory following last summer’s clashes with Iran.
Israel’s long-range missile defense systems have been under intense pressure from repeated barrages. Reports indicate that Iran has begun equipping some of its missiles with cluster munitions, further straining Israel’s defensive capabilities.
One US official confirmed that Washington has been aware of Israel’s limited interceptor capacity for months and had anticipated such a scenario. The official added that the United States is not experiencing a similar shortage.
Regional tensions have intensified since a joint US-Israel strike on Iran on February 28. These attacks have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader.
In retaliation, Tehran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US forces. These strikes have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted both global markets and aviation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment