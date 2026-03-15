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Trump Holds Off on Iran Deal Amid Middle East Tensions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he is not ready to finalize any agreement with Iran to resolve the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Trump emphasized that the conditions for a potential deal “aren’t good enough yet” and did not elaborate on the specifics required for such an arrangement.
“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he told a news outlet in a phone interview.
He noted that a crucial part of any agreement would likely involve Iran committing to give up its nuclear ambitions.
The president also expressed astonishment over Iran’s attacks on other nations in retaliation for US-Israeli military actions. He described American strikes on Kharg Island as having “totally demolished” most of the island’s military installations and added that “we may hit it a few more times just for fun.”
In a separate statement on his Truth Social account, Trump mentioned that “many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States, to keep the Strait open and safe.” He identified China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom as possible participants.
During the interview, Trump also discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, noting uncertainty over whether Iran has deployed mines. “We’re going to be sweeping the strait very strongly, and we believe we’ll be joined by other countries,” he said. He did not confirm if the US Navy would escort commercial ships, stating only that “it’s possible.”
Trump emphasized that the conditions for a potential deal “aren’t good enough yet” and did not elaborate on the specifics required for such an arrangement.
“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he told a news outlet in a phone interview.
He noted that a crucial part of any agreement would likely involve Iran committing to give up its nuclear ambitions.
The president also expressed astonishment over Iran’s attacks on other nations in retaliation for US-Israeli military actions. He described American strikes on Kharg Island as having “totally demolished” most of the island’s military installations and added that “we may hit it a few more times just for fun.”
In a separate statement on his Truth Social account, Trump mentioned that “many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States, to keep the Strait open and safe.” He identified China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom as possible participants.
During the interview, Trump also discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, noting uncertainty over whether Iran has deployed mines. “We’re going to be sweeping the strait very strongly, and we believe we’ll be joined by other countries,” he said. He did not confirm if the US Navy would escort commercial ships, stating only that “it’s possible.”
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