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FCC Chief Signals License Risks for Media Following Trump’s Criticism
(MENAFN) US Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr warned on Saturday that broadcasters could face the loss of their licenses, echoing criticisms from US President Donald Trump regarding media reporting on the US-Israeli conflict involving Iran.
Carr stressed that broadcasters are legally required to act in the public interest, stating that “they will lose their licenses if they do not.”
“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up,” he wrote on the US social media platform X.
He urged broadcasters to reassess their reporting, noting that public confidence in traditional media has dropped to roughly 9%, and emphasizing the importance of rebuilding trust in outlets increasingly labeled as “fake news.”
“When a political candidate is able to win a landslide election victory after in the face of hoaxes and distortions, there is something very wrong. It means the public has lost faith and confidence in the media. And we can’t allow that to happen. Time for change!” Carr said.
Trump has repeatedly accused news outlets of misrepresenting developments in the Iran conflict.
“The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform in his latest media criticism.
Carr stressed that broadcasters are legally required to act in the public interest, stating that “they will lose their licenses if they do not.”
“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up,” he wrote on the US social media platform X.
He urged broadcasters to reassess their reporting, noting that public confidence in traditional media has dropped to roughly 9%, and emphasizing the importance of rebuilding trust in outlets increasingly labeled as “fake news.”
“When a political candidate is able to win a landslide election victory after in the face of hoaxes and distortions, there is something very wrong. It means the public has lost faith and confidence in the media. And we can’t allow that to happen. Time for change!” Carr said.
Trump has repeatedly accused news outlets of misrepresenting developments in the Iran conflict.
“The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform in his latest media criticism.
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