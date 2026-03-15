The Zubair Corporation Continues ESG Sustainability Tour With UAE Group Companies

The sustainability tour of The Zubair Corporation (TZC) continued with visits to two of its Group companies in the UAE: Federal Transformers Company and Romana Water Company. The initiative forms part of the Corporation's ongoing efforts to strengthen the understanding and adoption of sustainability principles and priorities across its Group companies. More than 50 employees from various departments and organisational levels participated in the programme.

These tours aim to foster a strong culture of sustainability in the workplace by delivering specialised workshops that highlight the concept, its importance, and direct impact on business performance and long-term organisational resilience.

Ali Shaker, Head of Sustainability at TZC, stated,“These initiatives form part of the sustainability strategy adopted by the management and the Sustainability Committee, which focuses on promoting and implementing ESG principles across the Group. Our subsidiaries in the UAE represent an important priority at this stage, and we look forward to supporting them in creating a meaningful and positive impact through the adoption of ESG standards.''

The workshop witnessed strong engagement from participants, who exchanged ideas, engaged in constructive discussions, and raised questions reflecting their growing awareness of sustainability practices and their application within the workplace. Discussions focused on the importance of integrating ESG standards into operational processes and corporate strategies to strengthen sustainable performance and achieve long-term value.

The programme also included a two-day field visit to FTS Group sites, during which meetings were held with key personnel and senior management. These meetings aimed to deepen understanding of each company's operations and explore opportunities to implement ESG and sustainability strategies tailored to each business's specific needs.

During the visit, emphasis was placed on reviewing existing initiatives and assessing their impact across the three ESG pillars – environmental, social, and governance – in preparation for developing a clear roadmap to further strengthen and advance sustainable practices across the Group.