UAE: New Advertising Permit For Social Media Influencers To Add 'Legitimacy', Creators Say

Several UAE-based content creators have started applying for the new 'Advertiser Permit' , announced this week by the UAE Media Council, which will soon be mandatory for any individual sharing promotional content on social media, whether paid or unpaid.

The move is part of efforts to regulate online advertising , increase transparency, and treat content creation as a legitimate business sector. The permit, which comes into effect in three months, will be free for the first three years. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and hold a trade license in electronic media. Visitors can also apply through licensed agencies.

Shaza Farah, a Dubai-based content creator, said the new permit sends a strong message that content creation is being recognised as a formal business sector.

“It's a signal that the UAE is treating content creation as a legitimate business sector, which could be good in the long term, especially if it opens up clearer rights and protections for the content creator and brand,” she said.

Farah, who has more than 120,000 followers on Instagram and over 521,000 on TikTok under the handle @byshazoya, said that while she understands the logic behind the move, she is still looking forward to seeing how it would unfold in reality.

Farah said she is still waiting for more clarification on how the permit will be applied in practice, particularly when it comes to unpaid content and distinguishing between hobbyists and professional creators. She also raised questions about how the rule will be monitored and enforced once implemented.

Still, she said the initiative could help bring more clarity to the digital advertising space and distinguish between those treating content creation as a career and those doing it casually.

“It's meant to help us content creators in the UAE and build a clear structure of who's serious and who isn't,” she said.“Probably a necessary step at this stage.”

Mohammed Mahmoud, a comedian and digital creator known as Boosh Bshasha, said he didn't hesitate to apply for the permit when the announcement was made.“It's an excellent decision,” he said.“It will regulate ads and give priority to people who have the permit, not just anyone. That's how it should be.”

Mahmoud, who has 175,000 followers on Instagram and 355,000 on TikTok, believes the permit will distinguish committed creators from casual users and build credibility in the industry.

He added that having an official permit could make collaborations more straightforward, with clear expectations for both sides.

“It adds legitimacy to what we do and gives clients more confidence. When there's a process and regulation, it's easier to build long-term partnerships."

For some creators, the new permit represents a maturing of the influencer space in the UAE, something they say is both timely and welcome.

Lifestyle and beauty influencer Sarah Bint Ahmed, who has 92,000 followers on Instagram and 146,000 on TikTok, said the move could help raise the bar for everyone involved in digital content creation.

“It's a sign that the industry is growing,” she said.“We've seen huge growth in influencer marketing over the last few years, and it makes sense to have some kind of structure in place.”

Sarah also welcomed the fact that the permit is being offered free for the first three years.

“It's a smart way to roll this out,” she said.“It gives creators time to adjust without putting pressure on them financially. That shows the authorities are trying to support the industry, not just regulate it.”