Al Ghadeer Secures Third Straight Win In Gr.1 Qatar International Stakes At Goodwood

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Shaqab Racing's Al Ghadeer claimed a historic third straight victory in the Gr.1 Qatar International Stakes for Purebred Arabians at the Qatar Goodwood Festival yesterday. The win came during day two of the festival, reinforcing his dominance in the top tier of Purebred Arabian racing.

President of the Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and H E Sheikh Hamad bin Joaan Al Thani received the trophy from Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji.

Now a 10-time Gr.1 (PA) winner, the six-year-old followed the same path as last two seasons, winning the Gr.1 (PA) H H The Amir Sword in February before heading straight to Goodwood for this target, and once again, he delivered in style for Al Shaqab Racing, trainer Francois Rohaut and jockey Christophe Soumillon.



Christophe Soumillon and Al Ghadeer cross the finish line to win the GR.1 Qatar International Stakes.

With another commanding performance and a tenth Gr.1 (PA) victory under his belt, Al Ghadeer continues to cement his reputation as one of the greatest Purebred Arabians of his generation.

Held up at the back of the field behind Ch'Ezza (Af Albahar), Al Ghadeer travelled with ease while others came under pressure entering the final straight. When he moved up to challenge, Ch'Ezza kicked again and briefly looked away, drifting right in the process. Soumillon, however, stayed composed, allowing Al Ghadeer to rebalance before launching his run. Once asked, the favourite cruised past and asserted comfortably to win by a length. Ch'Ezza, owned by Abdullah bin Fahad Al Attiyah and ridden by Lukas Delozier, stayed on gamely to claim second place while Djafar (Dahess), representing owner Abubaker Sideek Abdullah Kadoura and partnered by Silvestre De Sousa, took third, finishing further five lengths behind. Both the second and the third are trained by Francois Rohaut as well, making it a remarkable one-two-three for winning trainer, who dominated the podium in this prestigious Group 1.

Winning trainer said after the race:“Not as easy as usual. Al Ghadeeris six now, but he's still the best and he showed it today. He'll have a race, probably run the Dragon before the Arc. He was so happy going down to the post. It's better to run him than to train him may have three weeks holidays, but no more. Then the Amir Sword. And after, we'll see. Probably it's time for him to retire, maybe. And all the breeders want to see him, and he'll be happy to change, to have a new job.”

Bred by Mohammed Al-Najafi, Al Ghadeer is out of Gharraa (Matador 12), a dual Gr.2 (PA) winner over 1900m and 2100m at six, and third in a Gr.1 (PA) over 2000m at the same age.

He is a half-brother to Ghurat Al Zaman (Hilal Al Zaman), a Gr.2 (PA) winner over 2000m at five and Gr.3 (PA) winner over 1600m at five.