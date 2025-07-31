Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra Slams Congress Over Poll Allegations, Calls Rahul Gandhi's Protest Plans A Fake Drama

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President and MLA BY Vijayendra on Wednesday criticised the Congress Party, stating that, unable to come to power at the Centre, it is now resorting to a new kind of "fake drama" under the pretext of election irregularities. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi appears to be initiating this drama from Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi Expected to Visit Bengaluru on August 4 or 5

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, Vijayendra said that Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Bengaluru on August 4 or 5 and might stage a protest, padayatra, or sit-in demonstration in Mahadevapura Assembly constituency.

"Looking at the behaviour of Congress and Rahul Gandhi, one can only pity them," he remarked.

He further criticised Congress for casting doubts on the Election Commission and even the Supreme Court. "If Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, and D.K. Shivakumar have any evidence, they should submit it to the court," he challenged. "Take your questions to the Supreme Court," he urged.

Vijayendra Questions Congress Victory in Recent Bypolls

Vijayendra said Congress tried everything possible to return to power at the Centre, but failed. "They cannot achieve anything with mere allegations," he asserted. "If the BJP had truly misused the Election Commission, there would be no reason for us to be in the opposition in Karnataka. Congress won only 66 seats, while the BJP won 136 and came to power," he analysed.

He questioned how Congress managed to win all three assembly bypolls when the BJP-JDS alliance was expected to win. Calling this the height of foolishness, he declared, "Congress is a party of fools." He further questioned how Congress won in Raichur and Davanagere when BJP the BJP-JDS won 19 Lok Sabha seats. "Casting doubt on constitutional institutions through such disruptive behaviour is dangerous and an unforgivable offence," he warned.

Vijayendra said, "Let's see what kind of spectacle Rahul Gandhi puts on when he comes on August 4 or 5. We, too, will prepare a strategy." Responding to a question, he said, "When the BJP protests in front of the Chief Minister's residence, the Commissioner cites High Court orders. But Siddaramaiah can walk wherever he wants, and Rahul Gandhi can hold rallies -- this is absolutely wrong. There cannot be one law for them and another for us. If they are allowed to protest, so should we -- it should not be stopped."

Says Rahul Gandhi Is Frustrated and Directionless

He said Rahul Gandhi is frustrated and directionless, currently out on bail in the National Herald case and receiving no value anywhere in the country. "Here in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah is the CM and D.K. Shivakumar is the Deputy CM, and Rahul Gandhi comes here to blow his own trumpet," he scoffed, adding, "Let him come."

On the issue of Siddaramaiah not inviting D.K. Shivakumar to a recent MLAs' meeting, Vijayendra said, "We see a clear difference between the CM and DCM." He pointed out that at the recent Siddaramaiah-led event in Mysuru -- which wasn't a Congress event -- Shivakumar left the stage alone and even flew to Delhi overnight. "There is a clear division among Congress MLAs, and they have lost confidence in the CM. Even the CM is trying to regain their trust," he said.

"Where is the Rs 50 crore grant that was supposedly released?" he questioned. "It has been a week since Siddaramaiah's statement, but no funds have been released even to ruling party MLAs, let alone opposition MLAs," he criticised. "There are rumours of Rs 25 crores for opposition MLAs too, but even that hasn't been given. Overall, the real Diwali blast will happen in Karnataka soon," he remarked. "The Russia-Ukraine war may end, but here, a new war will surely begin," he added.