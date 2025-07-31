Nihal Sarin Advances To Esports World Cup Playoffs, Faces Carlsen In QF
After a tough 0-2 loss to fellow Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi on Day 1 of the group stage, Nihal made a strong comeback on Day 2. Showcasing his lightning-fast decision-making, he secured a 2-0 victory over Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri in the lower bracket semi-final.
In the lower bracket final, the 21-year-old faced French Grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Despite being in a difficult position in the first game, he salvaged a draw through excellent positional awareness before sealing the match 1.5-0.5 with a decisive win in the second game and secured a coveted playoff spot from Group B.
“It feels great to make it to the playoffs, especially after such intense games against both Anish and Maxime. Both matches really tested me, but I am glad that I found my rhythm when it mattered most. I'm looking forward to carrying this momentum into the last eight and giving it my best,” said Sarin.
The EWC 2025 Chess quarterfinals are set to begin on Thursday, where each match will consist of four rapid games played in a 10+0 time control format. The intensity ramps up in the semi-finals, which will feature six games per match, culminating in a high-stakes Grand Final contested in a best-of-six-sets format.
With a massive prize pool of USD 1.5 million (approximately Rs 12.9 crore) and USD 2,50,000 (around Rs 2.1 crore) reserved for the champion, the tournament promises thrilling battles between some of the world's sharpest minds.
As the first and only Indian team selected for the Esports World Cup Foundation's prestigious Club Support Program, S8UL continues to make the country proud by showcasing world-class talent and elevating India's presence on the international stage.
