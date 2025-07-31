403
Slovakia summons UK ambassador over ‘vote meddling’
(MENAFN) Slovakia’s government has called in the British ambassador amid rising diplomatic tensions after Prime Minister Robert Fico accused the UK of interfering in the country’s 2023 parliamentary elections. Speaking in Bratislava on Tuesday, Fico alleged that British authorities supported groups trying to influence the election that ultimately reinstated him as prime minister.
“This is a deliberate, intentional act by a foreign power—our NATO ally—in cooperation with certain Slovak influencers and journalists to sway the 2023 elections,” Fico stated.
His comments came after an investigative report by Declassified UK revealed that the British Foreign Office had signed a £10 million ($13.3 million) contract in 2021 with a media agency to support digital influencers. The initiative reportedly sought to increase youth voter engagement in EU countries, including Slovakia.
The UK Foreign Office denied the allegations, calling them “completely untrue” in a statement issued via its Bratislava embassy. It emphasized that the UK’s efforts aimed solely to encourage young people to participate in democratic elections without favoring any political party.
Slovak media report that the British envoy will be asked to clarify whether the UK paid activists to influence the vote. Depending on the meeting’s outcome, Bratislava may consider further action.
Fico’s party, Smer, defeated the pro-EU Progressive Slovakia party in the 2023 election. Fico is known for opposing various EU policies and military aid to Ukraine. Last year, he survived an assassination attempt by a pro-Ukraine activist. He continues to maintain relations with Moscow, including energy talks and discussions about the Ukraine conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Fico’s party, Smer, defeated the pro-EU Progressive Slovakia party in the 2023 election. Fico is known for opposing various EU policies and military aid to Ukraine. Last year, he survived an assassination attempt by a pro-Ukraine activist. He continues to maintain relations with Moscow, including energy talks and discussions about the Ukraine conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
