Egypt, Italy Hold Meeting on Military Collaboration, Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

2025-07-31 01:48:12
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi held a crucial meeting on Wednesday with Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in Cairo, where both leaders prioritized expanding military collaboration and advancing ceasefire negotiations for the Gaza Strip, an official statement from the Egyptian presidency confirmed.

The discussions, which also included Egyptian Defense Minister Abdel Mageed Saqr, centered on strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, with a strong emphasis on military and security partnerships.

Migration was another key topic during the talks. Italy’s minister expressed gratitude to Egypt for its ongoing role since 2016 in preventing illegal migration across the Mediterranean from Egyptian shores to Europe.

Regarding the escalating crisis in Gaza, both parties underlined "the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, immediate action to end the humanitarian suffering of the people in the Strip, and efforts to secure the release of hostages and captives, as well as the commencement of the reconstruction process."

Egypt continues to play a pivotal role alongside Qatar and the United States as mediators striving to broker a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

