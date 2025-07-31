403
Russia Shuts Down Speedtest
(MENAFN) Russia’s media and telecommunications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, has officially halted access to Speedtest, an internet performance analysis tool operated by the US-based company Ookla.
The move was justified on the grounds that the platform poses risks to the country’s digital framework.
In a formal announcement on Wednesday, the agency declared that entry to Speedtest was restricted “due to identified threats to the security of the public communication network and the Russian segment of the internet.”
The decision reflects growing efforts by Russian officials to shield the nation’s digital ecosystem from perceived external dangers.
Speedtest, regarded as one of the most widely used internet speed testing utilities worldwide, serves millions of users each day.
In light of the ban, Roskomnadzor has urged the public to use a domestic replacement called ProSet, which was created to advance the nation's campaign for digital independence.
The idea of restricting Speedtest first surfaced in October 2024, when Russian regulators warned they might block the service if it endangered the “stability, integrity, or safety” of internal communication networks.
This warning came as part of a larger initiative aimed at tightening control over foreign tech platforms operating within the country.
According to a newspaper, the decision may have been influenced by an analysis from the International Communications Academy (ICA), a technology research organization.
The report claimed that Ookla may be transmitting sensitive information collected during tests on Russian digital systems to US intelligence services, thereby elevating the threat of potential cyber intrusions.
