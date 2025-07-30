Avanti Gold Corp. Announces The Appointment Of Terry Holohan As Non-Executive Independent Director Along With Management Changes

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) -(the "") is pleased to announce it has appointed Terry Holohan as a Non-executive Independent Director of the Board of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Holohan is a seasoned mining executive with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry, including more than 30 years operating across Africa. He brings extensive leadership expertise, having served as CEO in multiple organizations over the past decade. Mr. Holohan also possesses strong technical acumen, having played a key role in the design, commissioning, and operation of numerous mining projects. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Resolute Mining Limited, where he led the funding and optimization of the company's flagship asset. During his tenure, he also managed Resolute's strategic investment in Loncor Resources Inc., including conducting site visits to its flagship project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Sir Sam Jonah, Chairman of the Board of Avanti Gold, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Terry to the Board of Avanti. His extensive experience in the mining sector, combined with his deep technical knowledge and long-standing involvement in the African mining industry, will be invaluable as we advance to the next phase of growth. Terry's appointment comes at a critical juncture, as we work to unlock the full potential of our flagship Misisi Project, which already hosts over 3 million ounces of gold and offers substantial upside, being situated along a 55-kilometre-long gold-bearing trend."

In recent weeks, Avanti has attracted significant shareholder support, primarily because of the efforts of Ian MacLean. Having achieved the objectives for which he was hired, Mr. MacLean is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective immediately.

"The Board of Directors extends its sincere thanks and gratitude to Ian for his invaluable contributions and dedication. His leadership and strategic initiatives have played a critical role in safeguarding Avanti and positioning it for future growth and success. We wish Ian well in his future endeavours," said Sir Sam Jonah, Chairman of the Board.

While Avanti is in advanced discussions with several CEO candidates, Swapan Kakumanu has been appointed as Interim CEO effective immediately, given his strong understanding of the Company. Swapan is currently a financial and corporate consultant to the Company and has been involved with Avanti since November 2023.

The company expects to make further announcements in due course as the leadership transition progresses.

About Terry Holohan – Non-executive Independent Director of the Board

Mr Holohan, a qualified metallurgist, is a highly experienced mining executive with over 40 years mining industry experience which started in the 1980s and 90s in the Zimbabwean and South African processing wheelhouses of Gencor, Impala Platinum and then Anglo American Platinum. From 2003, as senior vice president at Ivanhoe Nickel and Platinum he spent four years in the DRC obtaining the first set of 'Clean and Clear' exploration titles under the, then new, 2002 Mining Code. On receiving these licenses he put together a team of twenty geologists and commenced the major exploration program in Katanga before leaving in 2007 to head the exploration and development programs at Platmin. Terry has nine years of chief executive officer experience of several mining companies involved in exploration and production of various mining commodities including gold, platinum group metals, nickel and copper. Terry has worked in several countries in Africa as well as Asia, North America and Australia. His most recent role was Managing Director of Resolute Mining Limited, an ASX listed company, where he oversaw the funding and optimization of the company's assets including the turnaround of its flagship Syama gold mine located in Mali, West Africa.

As an engineer, Mr Holohan was involved in the design, commissioning and operation of numerous complex metallurgical capital projects in the platinum, nickel, copper, gold, chrome and diamond industries. He was also involved in detailed mine design programs and engineering studies for several open cut and underground mining development operations. Prior to joining Resolute, Mr Holohan was Chief Executive Officer of PT Archi Indonesia for five years where he successfully developed and expanded a multi-open pit gold mine from an exploration project to an operational mine paying dividends. Mr Holohan brings experience in operating in technically and socially challenged environments where he has led multi-cultural workforces. He is a Chartered Engineer with the Engineering Council (UK) and a Member of the IOM3. He is also a Member of the IOD.

About Swapan Kakumanu - Interim CEO

He brings over 30 years of senior finance and operations experience. He has served at senior executive management levels, both in the public and private companies in various industries. He has held senior management roles as President, Chief Executive Office and Chief Financial Officer where he has played a key role in raising over $250 million through various financing vehicles, including debt, convertible debt, equity and other non-dilutive instruments both in the private and public markets.

About Avanti Gold Corp.

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset, the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, hosts the Akyanga gold deposit , which contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 44.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.37 g/t gold , totaling 3.1 million ounces of gold. The Misisi Project covers three contiguous 30-year mining leases totaling 133 km2 along the Kibara Gold Belt , a 55-kilometre-long gold-bearing trend in a prolific metallogenic province.

Qualified Person

Ephraim Masibhera , a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Historical information presented herein should not be relied upon as it has not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person.

