Photographer Natalie Christensen, Deconstructed Self - State University Of New York (SUNY) Polytechnic's Gannett Gallery

Natalie Christensen in her Santa Fe, New Mexico studio

A solo exhibition by acclaimed photographer Natalie Christensen (of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Louisville, Kentucky)

Photographer Natalie Christensen to Exhibit Deconstructed Self

State University of New York (SUNY), Polytechnic Institute's Gannett Gallery

Gannett Gallery, State University of New York, Polytechnic Institute

100 Seymour Road, Utica, NY 13502

Exhibition dates: August 20 - October 3, 2025

Opening Reception: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Artist talk: 2:00 PM

Public Reception: 4:00 - 6:00 PM

The event and exhibition are free and open to the public

SUNY Polytechnic Institute's Gannett Gallery proudly announces Deconstructed Self, a solo exhibition by acclaimed photographer Natalie Christensen (of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Louisville, Kentucky). The show will run from August 20 through October 3, 2025, with an opening reception on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, featuring an artist talk at 2:00 PM, followed by a public reception from 4:00 to 6:00 PM.

Christensen, whose work has been exhibited in prestigious venues internationally and featured in publications such as Vanity Fair, The Guardian, The Observer, The British Journal of Photography and Creative Boom, worked as a psychotherapist for over 25 years and was significantly influenced by the theories of psychologist Carl Jung. This unique perspective informs her approach to color, shadow, and space-elements that become symbolic language in her abstracted suburban imagery. Her photos often convey a somber interpretation, evoking repressed desires, unexplained tension and looming disaster.

Known for her minimalist compositions and exploration of psychological landscapes, Christensen brings her distinctive vision to central New York with a series that interrogates the interplay between interior experience and the constructed environment. Deconstructed Self features evocative images that strip away context, encouraging viewers to confront themes of identity, memory, and perception.

“Natalie Christensen's work asks us to slow down and see the emotional resonance in ordinary spaces,” said a Gannett Gallery spokesperson.“Her photographs challenge the viewer to consider what lies beneath the surface of what we think we know-about place, and about ourselves.”

Christensen's work is inspired by commonplace architecture and streetscapes.“I don't have to go anywhere special to make my photography; instead, I find my images around shopping centers, apartment complexes and office parks.” Choosing to shoot in locations that might be seen as uninteresting or even visually off-putting, she finds it challenging to“see” something hidden in plain sight. She notes,“It is our nature to ignore what is unpleasant, but sometimes I get a glimpse of the sublime in these ordinary places. When I find it, it feels like I have discovered gold.” Closed and open doors, empty parking lots, and forgotten swimming pools draw her to a scene; her reactions elicit interpretation.

Christensen continues,“The symbols and spaces in my images are an invitation to explore a rich world that is concealed from consciousness. And the scenes are an enticement to contemplate narratives that have no remarkable life or history yet tap into something deeply familiar to our experience; often disturbing, sometimes amusing...unquestionably present.”

The artist will present an in-depth talk about her process and the themes of Deconstructed Self at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, offering visitors a personal glimpse into the psychology and artistry behind the work.

Gannett Gallery at SUNY Polytechnic Institute

100 Seymour Road, Utica, NY 13502

Gallery Hours: Monday–Friday, 10 AM – 4 PM



