AMSC Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results And Business Outlook
| UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Grid
|$
|60,087
|$
|32,336
|Wind
|12,271
|7,954
|Total revenues
|72,358
|40,290
|Cost of revenues
|47,869
|28,065
|Gross margin
|24,489
|12,225
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|4,304
|2,286
|Selling, general and administrative
|14,204
|8,898
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|337
|412
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|3,920
|Total operating expenses
|18,845
|15,516
|Operating income (loss)
|5,644
|(3,291
|)
|Interest income, net
|932
|1,120
|Other income (expense), net
|347
|(160
|)
|Income (loss) before income tax expense
|6,923
|(2,331
|)
|Income tax expense
|199
|193
|Net income (loss)
|$
|6,724
|$
|(2,524
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|38,875
|35,676
|Diluted
|39,742
|35,676
| UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|207,890
|$
|79,494
|Accounts receivable, net
|54,684
|46,186
|Inventory, net
|71,602
|71,169
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|13,332
|8,055
|Restricted cash
|1,349
|1,613
|Total current assets
|348,857
|206,517
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|38,521
|38,572
|Intangibles, net
|5,579
|5,916
|Right-of-use assets
|4,041
|3,829
|Goodwill
|48,164
|48,164
|Restricted cash
|4,180
|4,274
|Deferred tax assets
|1,262
|1,178
|Equity-method investments
|1,406
|1,113
|Other assets
|836
|958
|Total assets
|$
|452,846
|$
|310,521
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|38,401
|$
|32,282
|Lease liability, current portion
|854
|685
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|66,055
|66,797
|Total current liabilities
|105,310
|99,764
|Deferred revenue, long term portion
|9,836
|9,336
|Lease liability, long term portion
|2,906
|2,684
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,647
|1,595
|Other liabilities
|31
|28
|Total liabilities
|119,730
|113,407
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; 45,564,273 and 39,887,536 shares issued and 45,160,922 and 39,484,185 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively
|456
|399
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,388,948
|1,259,540
|Treasury stock, at cost, 403,351 at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025
|(3,765
|)
|(3,765
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,378
|1,565
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,053,901
|)
|(1,060,625
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|333,116
|197,114
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|452,846
|$
|310,521
| UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|6,724
|$
|(2,524
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,229
|1,008
|Stock-based compensation expense
|4,526
|1,229
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|711
|503
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|243
|192
|Deferred income taxes
|7
|(2
|)
|Earnings from equity method investments
|(293
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|3,920
|Other non-cash items
|140
|(3
|)
|Changes in operating asset and liability accounts:
|Accounts receivable
|(8,512
|)
|2,786
|Inventory
|(1,046
|)
|(3,799
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(5,084
|)
|(3,099
|)
|Operating leases
|(64
|)
|(195
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|6,321
|(1,734
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(777
|)
|5,127
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|4,125
|3,409
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(814
|)
|(265
|)
|Change in other assets
|79
|245
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(735
|)
|(20
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of debt
|-
|(16
|)
|Employee taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards
|-
|(126
|)
|Proceeds from public equity offering, net of offering expenses
|124,577
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|124,577
|(142
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|71
|(4
|)
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|128,038
|3,243
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|85,381
|92,280
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|213,419
|$
|95,523
| RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|6,724
|$
|(2,524
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|4,526
|1,229
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|337
|412
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|3,920
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|11,587
|$
|3,037
|Non-GAAP net income per share - basic
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.09
|Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.08
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|38,875
|35,676
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|39,742
|37,032
| Reconciliation of Forecast GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
(In millions, except per share data)
| Three Months Ending
| September 30, 2025
|Net income
|$
|2.0
|Stock-based compensation
|3.7
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|0.3
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|6.0
|Non-GAAP net income per share
|$
|0.14
|Shares outstanding
|43.5
Note: Non-GAAP net income is defined by the Company as net income before stock-based compensation; amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; change in fair value of contingent consideration, other non-cash or unusual charges, and the tax effect of adjustments calculated at the relevant rate for our non-GAAP metric. The Company believes non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share assist management and investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding these non-cash, non-recurring or other charges that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. Actual GAAP and non-GAAP net income for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2025, including the above adjustments, may differ materially from those forecasted in the table above. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measure included in this release, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is set forth in the table above.
Contacts:
AMSC Director, Communications:
Nicol Golez
978-399-8344
...
Investor Relations:
Carolyn Capaccio
Phone: (212) 838-3777
...
Public Relations:
Joe Luongo
(914) 906-5903
...
