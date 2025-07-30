ENG Vs IND, 5Th Test: Arshdeep To Debut, Akash Deep Returns - India's Likely Playing XI For Oval Decider

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) India aims to level the series against England at The Oval. Arshdeep Singh is likely to debut, while Akash Deep may replace Jasprit Bumrah. Dhruv Jurel is expected to keep wickets in place of the injured Rishabh Pant.

Team India will face England in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval in London, starting on Thursday, July 31.

The Shubman Gill-led Team India will head into The Oval with an aim of leveling the series 2-2 after pulling off a dramatic draw in the Manchester Test, thanks to resilient batting by Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja. The series is currently at 2-1 in favour of England.

With the series on the line, Team India is expected to make a few changes in their playing XI.

Arshdeep Singh is reportedly in a strong contention for a place in the playing XI for the series decider at The Oval. The Punjab pacer was picked for his maiden Test tour and has not played a single one yet in the ongoing series. Arshdeep was ruled out of the fourth Test due to a thumb injury sustained during India's nets session at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

The 26-year-old began bowling in the nets after recovering from a thumb injury and is likely to replace Anshul Kamboj in the playing XI. Kamboj did not have an ideal outing in his debut Test, as he registered figures of 1/89 at an economy rate of 4.90 in his spell of 18 overs.

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the Oval Test, Shubman Gill stated that Arshdeep has been asked to get ready, and the final call will be taken after reading the pitch.

“Arshdeep Singh has been asked to get ready, but we will take a call on the Playing XI after looking at the pitch by this evening,” Gill said.

Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the Oval decider, with the BCCI medical team advising him to rest to protect his back. It was already decided that Bumrah would play only three Tests in the ongoing series, and he featured in Headingley, Lord's, and Old Trafford matches. With Bumrah unlikely to be available for the fifth Test, Akash Deep is expected to take his place in the playing XI.

Akash Deep was ruled out of the Manchester Test due to a groin injury and was replaced by debutant Anshul Kamboj. However, there is no official confirmation whether Bumrah has been ruled out, as Shubman Gill stated that the decision will be taken on the day of the match.

“We will take a decision tomorrow, the wicket looks very green. So let's see," Gill said at the press conference.

Akash Deep had a brilliant outing in India's historic Edgbaston Test victory, picking 10 wickets, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings, to help the visitors seal a mammoth 336-run win.

Kuldeep Yadav has been warming the bench for four matches so far this Test series, and many questioned the constant exclusion from the playing XI despite being selected for the Test tour of England. Yadav, who played 13 matches and picked 57 wickets in Tests since his debut in 2017, is awaiting for his red-ball comeback after being ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to injury.

Kuldeep is likely to sit out again unless India are willing to go for a three-spin attack, including Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. Sundar and Jadeja are unlikely to be dropped from the team, given their performance from the Manchester Test.

If India is willing to bring in Kuldeep, they would have to drop Shardul Thakur from the playing XI and go with a three-spin bowling attack and no seam-bowling all-rounder.

Dhruv Jurel is likely to replace Rishabh Pant in the playing XI for the series decider. Pant has been ruled out of the Oval Test due to a fractured toe sustained on Day 2 of the Manchester Test, but walked out to bat to complete his innings after retiring hurt at 37 off 46 balls and scored a gritty 54 off 75 balls in the first innings.

N Jagadeeshan received a maiden Test call-up as a replacement for Rishabh Pant. However, Jurel is expected to be included in the playing XI as he stepped in as substitute keeper for Pant at Lord's and Old Trafford. Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak hinted at Jurel's inclusion as he lavished praise 'talented' wicketkeeper-batter.

“Dhruv is an outstanding talent. He is a very good keeper. And he can bet really well, and he has been preparing. Obviously, all the guys are very professional, whether they are playing. You take it from Abhimanyu to Dhruv or anyone, whether they are playing or not.” Kotak said.

"We try and do that they all get enough volume of batting, bowling, whatever is required. But particularly about Dhruv, he is a very talented player. He has already played and performed for India," he added.

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.