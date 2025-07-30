India, UAE Agree To Deepen Defence Coop.

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, July 30 (KUNA) -- India and the UAE agreed on Wednesday to further cement their defence cooperation after holding extensive talks.
A statement from the Indian Defence Ministry said that India and the UAE held the 13th India-UAE Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting at the Secretary level for the first time in New Delhi and discussed ways of deepening bilateral defence ties.
UAE's Undersecretary of Defense, General Ibrahim Al-Alawi, who is leading a high-level defence delegation on a two-day official visit to India, co-chaired the meeting along with Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
"The two sides agreed to enhance military training cooperation and discussed their respective training requirements. India offered to provide customised training courses tailored to the UAE's needs. They also agreed to cooperate on maritime security through real-time information sharing," the statement said.
The delegations held discussions on training cooperation, defence industrial partnerships, and service-to-service engagements in a bid to explore new avenues of defence collaboration.
They discussed potential for co-developing next generation defence technologies in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence spart from opportunities in shipbuilding, refits, upgrades, and maintenance of common platforms. The Indian Coast Guard and the UAE National Guard inked an MoU to establish a framework for enhanced cooperation in search and rescue operations, pollution response, anti-piracy efforts, and related maritime security domains.
India and UAE share a robust and growing defence relationship, underpinned by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to the UAE in 2015. (end)
