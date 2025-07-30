Iflo Pro And Horizon Services Forge Strategic Distribution Partnership Across 29 Locations

iFLO Pro Logo

- Joe McDonnell, CEO of iFLOMIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iFLO Pro, the industry-leading smart, automated HVAC condensate drain line and pan-cleaning solution, today announced a major new partnership with Horizon Services, a premier private equity–backed HVAC service provider. As part of this collaboration, all 29 Horizon locations across the United States will begin offering iFLO Pro devices through both their service line and as an integrated option for HVAC system replacements.About the PartnershipStarting this month, Horizon Services technicians will be equipped to install iFLO Pro units during routine maintenance and new system installs. The device's proprietary bio-enzymatic formula and geosmart dispensing technology-alerting both homeowners and service providers to drain line issues-aligns seamlessly with Horizon's commitment to preventing costly system shutdowns and water damage.Designed for ProfessionalsiFLO Pro represents the professional iteration of the iFLO product line-featuring hardwired 24V reliability, pro-grade fittings, and enhanced six-month formula cartridges. Through the partnership, Horizon technicians gain full access to iFLO's Pro admin dashboard, enabling real-time device monitoring, dispense scheduling, and floatswitch notifications-empowering proactive maintenance and customer engagement.A WinWin for AllHomeowners benefit from reduced risk of AC shutdowns, water damage, and expensive repairs.Horizon Services will enhance its maintenance offerings, reduce warranty callbacks, and open a recurring revenue stream through biannual cartridge replacements.iFLO Pro broadens its reach via Horizon's established footprint, ensuring more homes are protected.“Partnering with Horizon Services is a major step forward,” said Joe McDonnell, CEO of iFLO.“Their 29-location network and reputation for quality make them the ideal partner to deliver iFLO Pro's smart technology directly to customers who will benefit most.”“We're excited to offer iFLO Pro across all our service locations,” stated, Anthony Pascucci, on behalf of Horizon Services.“This innovative solution complements our mission to give homeowners peace of mind and help our technicians deliver top-tier service.”About iFLO ProiFLO Pro is a patented smart device, tailored to local climate conditions like temperature and humidity, that automatically administers a bio-enzymatic noncorrosive and eco-friendly cleaning solution into HVAC condensate pans and lines, keeping them clean and clog free. Its floatswitch monitoring and admin dashboard are especially valuable to professionals, reducing emergency callouts and extending equipment life.About Horizon ServicesHeadquartered in Wilmington, DE, Horizon Services operates across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. Backed by Sun Capital Partners since 2017, the company has grown to 29 locations, focusing on HVAC, plumbing, drain, and sewer services

