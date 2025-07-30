L'étape Dubai By Tour De France To Return To The Middle East In 2026 Khaleej Times

Following its successful debut in February this year, L'Étape Dubai by Tour de France will return for its second edition on January, 25, 2026. Organised with the support of Dubai Sports Council, the world-class cycling event is set to attract even more participants, while offering an expanded weekend programme of activities for all of the family.

The inaugural edition of L'Étape Dubai welcomed over 1,000 participants, including 243 international riders and 266 Emiratis, making it the largest first-edition amateur cycling event of its kind in the UAE. The race featured 101 km and 50 km competitive courses, a 20 km family-friendly ride and kids' races, passing key landmarks across the city.

Reinforcing its status as the premier platform for amateur cyclists to experience the spirit of the Tour de France in the Middle East, the 2026 edition of L'Étape Dubai aims to build on this momentum by increasing participation to a total 2,000 cyclists across the various categories. Pre-registration opens on July 27, offering a 15% early-bird discount ahead of the official registration launch in September.

In addition to the main race, the 2026 weekend programme will expand its community and family engagement elements. The Saturday (24 January) will once again host the popular, non-competitive Family Ride and Kids' Races, with new initiatives and family-oriented activities. The weekend will also feature an enhanced fan village and broader race village activations, with community cycling activities being planned after the summer in the lead-up to the race.

The 2026 edition of L'Étape Dubai is also set to welcome legendary former Tour de France riders to the UAE, building on the participation of three former Tour de France riders in 2025.

Essa Sharif, Director of the Sports Events Department at the Dubai Sports Council, said: "We are delighted to welcome this truly world-famous race back to Dubai, following the huge success of the inaugural edition held in 2024, that witnessed the participation of more than 1,000 amateur cyclists of various nationalities from within and outside the country.

“I am confident that the next edition will be even more successful, thanks to the heightened stature of cycling in Dubai and the availability of tracks extending hundreds of kilometres across the city. This is in addition to the increasing number of people practicing this wonderful sport, and the extensive experience of the Dubai Sports Council and the organising committee in hosting cycling races.”