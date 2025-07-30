Ellis Martin Report: Redefining Cancer Treatment - Renovorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) CEO Shaun Bagai On Targeted Pancreatic Therapy

In this edition of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, we sit down with Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a targeted, localized approach to treat hard-to-reach cancers-starting with pancreatic cancer-through its proprietary RenovoTAMP(TM) therapy platform.

RenovoRx is focused on delivering chemotherapy directly to solid tumors while minimizing the debilitating systemic side effects that patients typically suffer from traditional treatments. With the company's FDA-cleared RenovoCath(R) device, patients can receive chemotherapy targeted straight to the tumor, enabling outpatient treatment, reduced side effects, and in many cases, faster recovery times-even enough to return to the golf course the next day.

Key Topics in This Interview:

- What makes RenovoRx different in the war on cancer

- How localized therapy can reduce systemic toxicity

- The FDA-cleared RenovoCath(R) delivery system

- The TIGeR-PaC Phase III clinical trial for pancreatic cancer

- Real-world patient outcomes and rapid recovery stories

- The launch of a multicenter post-marketing registry to track patient data

- Expansion into liver, bile duct, and other cancers

- RenovoRx's revenue-generating commercialization strategy already in motion

- Market size and potential: $400M initial U.S. opportunity, with billions more globally

- How the RenovoRx platform is drug-agnostic and open to licensing opportunities

- Capitalization strategy, recent $12M raise, and long-term investor support

- Why Shaun believes RNXT is undervalued at its current market cap

Founded by physician and inventor Dr. Ramtin Agah, RenovoRx was born out of a real clinical challenge: how to treat pancreatic cancer without overwhelming the body with chemotherapy. The result was a minimally invasive, double-balloon catheter system that isolates blood flow and forces drugs directly into the tumor's microenvironment-a novel approach now protected by strong intellectual property and supported by promising early outcomes.

As a seasoned executive, Shaun Bagai brings years of experience in medical devices and oncology innovation to the helm, supported by a board and management team deeply rooted in biotech, pharma, and capital markets. RenovoRx's leadership includes former biotech CEOs and experts in drug-device combinations, clinical research, and commercialization.

With initial revenue reported in Q1 and sales team deployment underway, RenovoRx is actively engaging with major cancer centers across the U.S. And with continued support from the clinical community, including top advisors from the NCCN Guidelines Committee, the company is gaining momentum as a disruptive force in cancer therapy.

Upcoming Milestones:

- Q2 Earnings Report with revenue update

- Second interim analysis of TIGeR-PaC Phase III trial

- Commercial growth expansion

- Additional clinical and partnering opportunities

Whether you're an investor seeking a high-impact opportunity in the oncology sector, a physician looking for next-gen treatment options, or a patient/family member exploring alternative cancer therapies-this conversation offers hope, science, and a breakthrough path forward.

