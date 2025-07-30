Oneschool Global Celebrates A Historic 2024-2025 North American School Year

OSG North America Congratulates Graduating Class

Recognizes Seniors' Community Service, Donations, Research Accomplishments

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSchool Global (OSG)-a global, tech-centric network of schools associated with the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church with 36 campuses across North America and the Caribbean-is pleased to recognize the conclusion of an exceptional 2024-2025 school year – and to congratulate all of the 126 graduating students.

This school year's graduating class proved again what it means to represent the spirit of life-ready learning and entrepreneurial spirit. Through participating in extended learning programs such as the worldwide Perfect Pitch competition and Senior Exhibition research projects, this year's class pushed the envelope of innovative student-directed learning and delivered positive individual and team building outcomes.

From pitching business leaders on how to revolutionize modern concrete-making to diving into the psychology of public speaking, the importance of curb value to house flipping, and the secret sauce of corporate simplicity, OSG's seniors pursued their passions in unique and forward-thinking ways.

OSG knows its strength begins in the communities from which it draws. In 2024 and 2025, OneSchool Global campuses across the continent provided funds, goods, and volunteer hours to local institutions and charities, including 200 pounds of nonperishable food donated to a foodbank in Kalispell, ND; nearly $3k raised for community nutrition programs in Webster, NY; the bravery of dozens of OSG volunteers who helped volunteer relief efforts in the wake of the L.A. Wildfires, and much more.

OneSchool Global is profoundly grateful for the spirit and dedication of its students, families, and educators that illuminated each and every one of its campuses this year. The OSG team is looking forward to even more adventures in the fall when students and teachers will return for the 2025-2026 school year.

About OneSchool Global: OneSchool Global has 120 campuses across 20 countries, including 36 across the US, Canada, and the Caribbean where it provides an innovative learning and teaching program to over 1,000 students. For more information about OSG, go to .

SOURCE OneSchool Global

