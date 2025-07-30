Glencore Sees Copper Production Plummet In First Half Of Year

Français fr Glencore voit sa production de cuivre plonger au premier semestre Original Read more: Glencore voit sa production de cuivre plonger au premier semestr

This content was published on July 30, 2025

Steelmaking coal, meanwhile, rose sharply following the takeover of Canada's Elk Valley Resources (EVR).

From January to June, copper production fell by 26% year-on-year to 343.9 kilotonnes. Production is expected to pick up at all mines in the second half of the year, albeit at a slower pace than initially forecast. For the year as a whole, total production is expected to be between 850 and 890 kilotonnes, compared with 850 to 910 kilotonnes previously forecast. In 2024, volumes reached 951.6 kilotonnes.

