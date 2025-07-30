Glencore Sees Copper Production Plummet In First Half Of Year
Steelmaking coal, meanwhile, rose sharply following the takeover of Canada's Elk Valley Resources (EVR).
From January to June, copper production fell by 26% year-on-year to 343.9 kilotonnes. Production is expected to pick up at all mines in the second half of the year, albeit at a slower pace than initially forecast. For the year as a whole, total production is expected to be between 850 and 890 kilotonnes, compared with 850 to 910 kilotonnes previously forecast. In 2024, volumes reached 951.6 kilotonnes.More More UAE vs. Switzerland: rivalry or synergy in commodity trade?
