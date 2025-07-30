Anscer Robotics Launches LBR500 AMR To Replace Manual Cart Movement In Factories

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Anscer Robotics launches new autonomous mobile robot to replace manual cart movement in factories

July 30, 2025 by David Edwards

Anscer Robotics has launched its LBR500, a purpose-built autonomous mobile robot addressing a key industry challenge of the manual movement of carts, racks, and trolleys.

Available now and already being deployed in factories across the electronics, plastics, and automotive supply chains, the LBR500 is a compact, omnidirectional AMR engineered for ultimate cart compatibility and factory floor flexibility.

Mark Messina, CEO of Anscer Americas, says:“Material movement may not always grab headlines, but it's the silent drain on factory efficiency.

“The LBR500 isn't just another robot – it's a right-sized solution that fits directly into real-world workflows, increasing throughput while preserving valuable production space.”

The LBR500 replaces manual labor without the overkill of forklifts for the factory floor. Traditional automation for cart transport often required bulky forklifts – costly, hazardous, and ill-suited for today's increasingly dense and dynamic production environments.

With a low-profile lift platform and full omnidirectional mobility, LBR500 navigates narrow aisles and tight corners that forklifts and many robots simply can't.

It can engage with nearly any cart style, maximizing cart capacity and eliminating the need for specialized infrastructure or wide-turn clearances. This translates into direct efficiency gains, less wasted movement, fewer disruptions, and higher production output.

Built for work-in-progress and value-added logistics

Factories moving raw materials, WIP items, or finished goods by hand now have an automation option that adapts to them. The LBR500 seamlessly integrates into environments where team members currently stop what they're doing to push carts – costing time and productivity.

From line-side replenishment to multi-stage manufacturing transfers, the LBR500 streamlines the flow.

In logistics, the LBR500 supports operations focused on each-picking and value-added services (VAS) like kitting, sorting, or repackaging, where flexibility and mobility are essential but large-scale automation is overkill.

The LBR500 is actively being deployed by leading electronics manufacturers and automotive suppliers, where it's eliminating unnecessary motion and enabling line workers to focus on skilled tasks, not cart-pushing.

The robot helps companies increase output, raise top-line performance and reduce the cost of inefficiency on the bottom line.