Wired For The Future: Announcing Southwire's 2024 Sustainability Report
The latest sustainability report celebrates Southwire's progress toward its goals across the company's five core tenets of sustainability, including:
Growing Green – Southwire reached a 65.2% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions from a 2018 baseline, using various market-based methods. The company is transitioning away from its previous Carbon Zero goal to near-term science-based targets, recently validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.
Living Well – Through our efforts to build a world-class safety culture, we achieved a record low total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of 0.65, exceeding our target of 0.68 in 2024.
Giving Back – We engaged 92% of our local communities with at least two annual volunteer events in 2024. Southwire also celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Back to School giving efforts.
Doing Right – For the second year in a row, Southwire was named to Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® list.
Building Worth – Southwire expanded its sustainable innovation partnerships, including a project with Levidian to capture carbon from methane and investments into the next generation of smart power solutions through Southwire Technology Ventures .
In addition to the 2024 Sustainability Report, Southwire is proud to present our 2024 Sustainability Fact Sheet, which provides an overview of the company's progress toward our goals and key accomplishments throughout 2024.
To view Southwire's 2024 Sustainability Report and 2024 Sustainability Fact Sheet, visit . For more Southwire news, visit .
